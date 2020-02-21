Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The latest report on “Assisted Reproductive Technology Market (Type – Artificial Insemination, Ovulation Induction, Donor Conception, In-vitro Fertilization, Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer, Surrogacy, and Other Types; Diagnosis – Ovulation Testing, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Genetic Testing, Other Hormone Testing, and Imaging Testing; End-user – Hospitals, Clinics, Gynecology Centers, IVF Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global assisted reproductive technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Companies operating in the global assisted reproductive technology market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share. The global assisted reproductive technology market is highly competitive. In addition, leading players in the assisted reproductive technology market are expanding their product portfolio to capture the maximum market.

The growing prevalence of infertility in males and females drives the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. According to Maternal Health Task Force, about 50 million couples worldwide experience infertility. Factors such as changing lifestyles, consumption of unhealthy diet and rising obesity contribute to the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. Stimulate the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. The rising acceptance of same-sex marriages propels the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. The surge in the consumption of alcohol, rising smoking, and increasing occurrence of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome fuel the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.

In addition, rising awareness about assisted reproductive technology promotes the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. On the flip side, the high cost of assisted reproductive technology procedures hampers the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. Moreover, advancements in technology create new opportunities for the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market.

Based on geography, the global assisted reproductive technology market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to have a dominant share in the global assisted reproductive technology market. The growing awareness about infertility treatment and technological advancement in Europe drives the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market in Europe. North America is anticipated to be the second-largest in the global assisted reproductive technology market owing to the rising occurrence of ovarian cancer in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the assisted reproductive technology market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle and increasing obesity in the population in Asia-Pacific propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific assisted reproductive technology market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global assisted reproductive technology market covers segments such as type, diagnosis, and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include artificial insemination, ovulation induction, donor conception, in-vitro fertilization, gamete intrafallopian transfer, surrogacy, and other types. On the basis of diagnosis, the sub-markets include ovulation testing, ovarian reserve testing, hysterosalpingography, genetic testing, other hormone testing, and imaging testing. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, gynecology centers, IVF centers, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Cook Medical Incorporated, CooperSurgical, Inc., Genea Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., OvaScience Inc., Vitrolife AB, Nidacon International AB, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Planer PLC, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

