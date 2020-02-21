Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts Market 2018 Analysis- 3M ,COMOTEC ,Continental,IBIDEN ,Inergy Automotive Systems ,Kawasaki-Seikosho ,Mitsubishi Chemical,NICHIAS ,Taniko

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that converts toxic gases and pollutants inexhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing aredox reaction.

Catalytic converters are usually used with internal combustion engines fueled by either gasoline ordiesel—including lean-burn engines as well as kerosene heaters and stoves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M (USA)

COMOTEC (Japan)

Continental (Germany)

IBIDEN (Japan)

Inergy Automotive Systems (France)

Kawasaki-Seikosho (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

NICHIAS (Japan)

Taniko (Japan)

This study considers the Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Ceramic Carrier

Catalyst Coating

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Catalytic Converter Parts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.