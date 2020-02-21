Global Bisphosphonates Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2025

The latest report on “Bisphosphonates Market (Therapeutic Areas – Cancer, and Degenerative Bone Diseases; Application – Orthopedics, Oncology, and Gynecology; Distribution Channel – Hospitals, Online Channels, and Retail Pharmacies; Mode of Delivery – Oral, and Intravenous): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global bisphosphonates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14186

The key players in the bisphosphonates market are Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis International AG, Procter & Gamble Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Cobalt Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech Inc., and other companies. The companies are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to maximize their market share.

The growing geriatric population drives the growth of the bisphosphonates market. The increasing number of women in the post-menopausal stage stimulates the growth of the bisphosphonates market. A post-menopausal woman loses bone density and suffers from the weakening of bone. Aged people get fractures due to a decrease in bone density and weakening of bones. The increasing prevalence of bone diseases contributes to the growth of the bisphosphonates market. There is a rise in the number of patients suffering from osteoporosis.

In 2017, as per International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 200 million people worldwide suffered from osteoporosis. Bisphosphonates are beneficial to prevent bone damage and strengthen and hardens bones. Bisphosphonates are widely used to cure bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis, bone metastasis, and myeloma. Bisphosphonates are also useful to cure patients suffering from breast cancer and prostate cancer. On the other side, side effects of bisphosphonates like incapacitating bone, joint and musculoskeletal pain restrain the growth of bisphosphonates market. Moreover, research brings novel uses and benefits of bisphosphonates that creates novel opportunities for the bisphosphonates market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Global Bisphosphonates Market

Geographically, North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the global bisphosphonates market. The rising healthcare spending in the USA drives the growth of North America’s bisphosphonates market. The increasing prevalence of myeloma in Europe contributes to the growth of the bisphosphonates market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global bisphosphonates market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing number of cases of osteoporosis and rising geriatric population stimulate the growth of the Asia-Pacific bisphosphonates market.

Segment Covered

The report on global bisphosphonates market covers segments such as therapeutic areas, applications, distribution channels, and modes of delivery. On the basis of therapeutic areas, the sub-markets include cancer and degenerative bone diseases. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include orthopedics, oncology, and gynecology. On the basis of the distribution channel, the sub-markets include hospitals, online channels, and retail pharmacies. On the basis of mode of delivery, the sub-markets include oral and intravenous.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive [email protected] https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-bisphosphonates-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis International AG, Procter & Gamble Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Cobalt Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech Inc., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the bisphosphonates.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.