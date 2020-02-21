Global Breast Reconstruction Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2025

The latest report on “Breast Reconstruction Market (Product – Breast Implants, Acellular Dermal Matrices, Tissue Expanders, and Other Products; End-user – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global breast reconstruction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Breast reconstruction enables to reform or reshape breasts after a mastectomy or lumpectomy. It is achieved through various plastic surgery techniques that restore a breast to near normal shape, size, and appearance. Companies are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to expand its market share in the global breast reconstruction market.

The growing prevalence of breast cancer drives the growth of the breast reconstruction market. Breast cancer is majorly happening cancer among women and the second most common cancer. As per the Breast Cancer Organization, almost 12% of the U.S. women will have invasive breast cancer in the course of her lifetime. Breast reconstruction is also performed to increase the breast volume after weight reduction and in other cosmetic reasons. The increasing number of surgical procedures such as mastectomies contributes to the growth of the breast reconstruction market.

The rising government support in the treatment of breast cancer contributes to the growth of the breast reconstruction market. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure in developing countries propels the growth of the breast reconstruction market. Technological advancement in breast reconstruction surgery fuels the growth of the breast reconstruction market. On the other side, complications related to breast implants hampers the growth of the breast reconstruction market. Moreover, technological development creates innovations and novel opportunities for the growth of the breast reconstruction market.

The global breast reconstruction market is segmented based on geography into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global breast reconstruction market. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in the U.S. drives the growth of the breast reconstruction market. According to a breast cancer organization, in 2019, around 268,600 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the U.S. along with 62,930 patients suffering from non-invasive breast cancer. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow in the global breast reconstruction market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing awareness about breast cancer reconstruction surgery in the Asia-Pacific region fuels the growth Asia-Pacific breast reconstruction market. Europe is growing in the global breast reconstruction market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global breast reconstruction market covers segments such as product and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include breast implants, acellular dermal matrices, tissue expanders, and other products. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Allergan Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Sientra Inc., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aestetics GmbH, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, GC Aesthetics PLC, GROUPE SEBBIN SAS, and other companies.

