Global Candle Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

Global Candle Market Growth 2019-2024

This comprehensive Candle Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.

Candle industry with distribution is different from other industries, consequently, this market faces some big challenges. Candle usage frequency needs to increase to reinvigorate sales, private label products present a growing threat to branded products. However, The high-end candle segment is the area that continues to see strong growth. As the low- and mid-cost candles continue to erode under the pressure of strong competition, the high-end segment continues to tap into the home decorating angle for increased sales. Utilizing less mainstream methods for distribution (such as mass merchandisers and retailers), these manufacturers have been able to position their products as luxury and true home decor items.

For the past few years, the candle industry grows smoothly. China is the main raw materials for the production of candle, meanwhile, combining with favorable tax policies and large number of available labor, at the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology, consequently, China is a major exporter of the candle in the future. Taking culture and religion into consideration, candle market has a certain potential in Europe, USA.

In 2015, the global production of candle reaches over 1932 K MT. It is expected to keep about 3.0%-3.7% in next 5 years. the consumption areas of candle are mainly USA and Europe. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 36.35% in 2015.

The price of Candle is lower year by year from 2011 to 2015. The price is at about 2451 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.55% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Overall, Candle maintained a high gross margin.

Among all applications, traditional field is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall Candle market in the future. The craft field application is estimated to have the highest growth potential during 2016 to 2021 in Candle market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Candle market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5600 million by 2024, from US$ 4950 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Candle business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Candle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Candle value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Animal

Vegetable

Paraffin

Synthetic

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Traditional Field

Craft Field

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Blyth, Jarden Corp, Colonial Candle, S. C. Johnson and Son, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Langley/Emprire Candle, Lancaster Colony, Armadilla Wax Works, Dianne’s Custom Candles, Bolsius, Gies, Vollmar, Kingking, Talent, Zhong Nam, Pintian Wax, Everlight, Allite, Candle-lite

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Candle Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Candle Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Candle Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Candle Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Candle Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Candle market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Candle consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Candle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Candle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Candle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Candle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

