Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019-2025

The latest report on “Cardiac Biomarkers Market (Type – Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB), Troponins (T and I), Myoglobin, Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA), and Other Types; Location of Testing – Point of Care Testing, and Laboratory Testing; Applications – Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global cardiac biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Diagnostic technologies play a vital role in improving the effectiveness of disease management decisions and a more efficient utilization of healthcare resources. The development of sensitive and specific markers such as creatine kinase muscle brain (CK-MB), myoglobin, high sensitivity CRP are seen as key to achieving excellence in cardiac care. Circulating biomarkers are key to risk assessment, diagnosis, prognosis, and disease management in cardiovascular disease (CVD). Currently, the two best-established markers in CV disease are the B type cardiac natriuretic peptides and cardiac troponin. These reflect myocyte load and injury and have established roles in the management of heart failure and acute coronary syndromes.

The rise in the number of patients suffering from acute coronary syndrome (ACS) across the globe is the major driving factor for the cardiac biomarkers market. Furthermore, factors such as rapidly increasing geriatric population and development and advancement in cardiac biomarkers are other driving factors for the market growth. Cardiac markers are also used in the diagnosis and risk stratification of patients with chest pain. Rising funding from public or private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers is fueling the growth of the market. However, technical problems related to sample collection and storage is restraining the growth of the cardiac biomarkers market. Moreover, rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the importance of early diagnosis of various CVDs is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Geographically, North America dominates the global cardiac biomarkers market owing to the rising patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases such as angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, etc. Lack of physical activity and an unhealthy diet of peoples are other driving factors for the cardiac biomarkers market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region owing to the modernization, increasing disposable incomes and growing affordability for the advanced cardiac treatments.

Segment Covered

The report on the global cardiac biomarkers market covers segments such as type, location of testing, and applications. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include myocardial muscle creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T and I), myoglobin, brain natriuretic peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, ischemia modified albumin (IMA), and other types. On the basis of the location of testing, the sub-markets include point of care testing and laboratory testing. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Beckman Coulter, Inc., Roche Diagnostics Limited, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Tosoh Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., and other companies.

