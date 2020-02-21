Global Construction and Mining industry propelling the growth of Construction Equipment Market by 2022

Construction equipment, also known as heavy equipment are specially designed machinery for performing construction operations. These equipment are used for different functions such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving and grading. The world construction equipment market covers different industries including manufacturing, oil & gas, forestry, military and public works.

Increasing industrial, residential, and commercial construction activities, global economic growth, and rising public-private partnerships is expected to drive the market. Rising government investments for infrastructure development is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

Construction Equipment Market Report published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $288.8 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for construction equipment on account of substantial investments by the government in the manufacturing and infrastructure sector, followed by North America.

Oil & gas and mining industries together accounted for 28% of market revenue in 2015 and are expected to grow at a notable pace during the forecast period. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for earthmoving, drilling, trenching and other such equipment in the industry.

Top Impacting Factors:

Industrial, residential and commercial development

Public-private partnerships (PPP)

Global economic growth

Carbon emission

Major Application Area:

Excavation & Mining

Lifting & Material Handling

Earthmoving

Transportation

Others

Top End-User Industry:

Oil & Gas

Public Works & Rail Road

Forestry & Agricultural

Manufacturing

Military

Mining

Leading Key Players:

Key market players profiled in the report are AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr Group, Atlas Copco AB, and CNH Industrial N.V.

