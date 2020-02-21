Global Construction and Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy

The aggregated revenue of global construction & demolition (C&D) robots market is expected to reach $2.13 billion during 2018-2025 owing to a growing adoption of all types of construction & demolition robots across the globe.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 70 figures, this 169-page report “Global Construction & Demolition Robots Market by Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide construction & demolition robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

Get FREE Sample Report Copy @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=4404&cat_title=;

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global construction & demolition robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Automation Degree, Robot Function, Application Vertical and Region.

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Traditional Robots

Robotic ARMs

Exoskeletons

On basis of robot automation, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

On basis of robot function, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Demolition Robots

Bricklaying Robots

Concrete Structural Erection Robots

3D Printing Robots

Others

On basis of application, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

Public Infrastructure

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Early Buyer will get Upto 20% Discount on this Premium Research @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/details.php?report_id=4404&cat_title=;

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by product type and robot function over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key C&D robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global construction & demolition robots market and industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Advanced Construction Robotics

Apis Cor

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Brokk AB

Conjet AB

Construction Robotics, LLC

Cyberdyne, Inc.

Ekso Bionics

Fastbrick Robotics Limited

Fujita Corporation

Husqvarna Group

Komatsu Limited

Lifco AB

MX3D

nLink Construction Robotics

Sarcos Corporation

TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Yingchuang Building Technique Co.

S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

About Us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]