Global Critical Care Therapeutics Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2025

The latest report on “Critical Care Therapeutics Market (Drug Class – Albumin, Factor Xiii Concentrates, Prothrombin Complex Concentrates, Fibrinogen Concentrates, and Antithrombin Concentrates; Application – Deep Vein Thrombosis, Surgeries, Atrial Fibrillation, Pulmonary Embolism (pe), Hemodialysis, Acute Coronary Syndrome, and Coronary Angioplasty): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global critical care therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Intensive care or critical care is the treatment given and the close monitoring to individuals with acute, injuries or life-threatening illness such as burns, surgeries, accidents, sepsis, shock, complicated and severe breathing problems. These generally take place in a trauma center or ICU. Plasma is a fluid portion of the blood, in that blood cells are suspended. The other components include red blood cells (RBC), and platelets, and white blood cell (WBC) together comprise 45% of total blood.

The global critical care therapeutics market is primarily driven by widely used in the management of critical care indications including bleeding in surgical settings including pregnancy, cardiac surgery, postpartum hemorrhage, perioperative bleeding, and trauma. Moreover, the rising development of recombinant products for critical care use is expected to fuel market growth in the near future.

However, the existence of plasma fractionation supply and demand gap and no consensus has yet been reached regarding dose, duration of therapy, and when to use these factor concentrates is expected to hinder the demand for the global critical care therapeutics market. Nonetheless, the growing preference for marketed products over alternative treatment options is anticipated to create a new opportunity for the global critical care therapeutics market.

On the basis of region, the global critical care therapeutics market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest revenue share for the global critical care therapeutics market in 2018 owing to the US is the major revenue contributor country across the globe due to the availability of healthcare facilities within the region. North America is followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific due to the adaptation rate of Europe is high after North America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region due to the increasing healthcare infrastructure and facility in the region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global critical care therapeutics market covers segments such as drug class and application. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include albumin, factor xiii concentrates, prothrombin complex concentrates, fibrinogen concentrates, and antithrombin concentrates. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include deep vein thrombosis, surgeries, atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism (pe), hemodialysis, acute coronary syndrome, and coronary angioplasty.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Kedrion Biopharma, CSL Behring, Octapharma, Grifols, Albumedix, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Therapeutics, ADMA Biologics, and Armetheon.

