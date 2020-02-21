Global Digital Pills Market 2025 | Top Key Players AliveCor Inc., WellDoc Inc., Omada Health, Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott, MOCACARE, GENTAG Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc.

There are numerous segments in the Global Digital Pills Market like product, application, end-user, and region. This report explains what the markets definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are, while explaining what the drivers and restraints of the Global Digital Pills Market of the Healthcare IT industry which is derived from SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces. These segments are studies by the key players that are dominating the market by their premeditated moves like product launches, researches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. These factors have helped them grow immensely in 2017 and will help them in the forecast years of 2018-2025. The report consists of the CAGR figures in the historic year 2016. This report studies the Global Digital Pills Market status and forecast, categorizes the Global Digital Pills Market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, users, type, application, and region.

Major Players: Global Digital Pills Market

Some of the major market players in this market are-Proteus Digital Health, Inc, Ostuka Holdings Co., Ltd, 2Morrow Inc, GINGER.IO, PureTech Health, Livongo Health, AliveCor, Inc, WellDoc, Inc, Omada Health, Inc, Novartis AG, Abbott, MOCACARE, GENTAG, Inc., iRhythm Technologies, Inc, Leaf Healthcare, Inc, Perficient, Inc.

Focusing points in the report:

Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

Global Digital Pills Market

The digital pills are endoscope capsules and the small chip containing tablets that help the specialists and the patients to be diagnosed and monitor for the different concerns. These concerns are related to the mental fitness, cancer detection and monitoring, and also for the reminders that are related to the dosage of the pills in real time. For noticing whether the medicines are taken in the proper timing, it transmits to a smartphone or tablet indicating that the medication. The camera inside these pills is for the three-dimensional imaging, this is the high-resolution camera for capturing with many numbers of frames per second for the better imaging.

The technological advancements and R&D investments by the manufacturer have led to the transformation in the digital pills. The minimal invasive property of these pills is the best thing about them because the chip embedded the tablets is designed from the consumable, minimally invasive and causes mostly no harm to the human body. Performance-enhancing substances are present in these tablets for the better focus and motivation throughout the day.

Potential of the report

Key parameters which are driving the market
In-depth market segmentation

Segmentation: Global Digital Pills Market

The global market for digital pills by the following sub-categories is presented

By Diseases (Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinic, Home Care Settings), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Opportunities in the market report

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL DIGITAL PILLS MARKET

Technological Advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market

Proteus Digital Health (U.S.) manufacturer of digital medicine has developed a system consisting of a smartphone, a sensor patch and a pill. These pills consist of a one-square-millimeter sensor that is coated in two digestible metals copper and magnesium. The metals used in the chip are not hazardous to eat since they currently exist in multi-vitamin supplements, as well as naturally in our diets. When the pill is swallowed, the sensor gets activated by interaction of electrolytes within the body. After the activation, the pill transmits signals to the small battery-powered patch that is worn on the patient’s torso and sends the data via bluetooth to a doctor or to any family member’s smartphone.

With the recent inventions and technological advancements in digital pills, these pills can play a vital role for specialists as well as in patients’ lives by monitoring their day to day activities. It can help specialists to detect various types of chronic diseases. Hence this market is expected to earn a pool of opportunities in future.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders:

The gastrointestinal disease accounts for a large number of deaths in several parts of the world. The rise in the colorectal cancer (CRC) which is also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer is increasing day by day globally among people. The CRC affects the colon and the rectum in the human body. There are also some diseases that involve the gastrointestinal tract problems that are related to the stomach, small intestine, esophagus, large intestine and rectum, and the additional organs of digestion are also becoming a great problem for the people.

