Global Electric Bikes Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

The latest research report entitled Electric Bikes Market (by product type (pedelec, throttle on demand and scooter or motorcycle), drive mechanism (hub motor, mid-drive, and other drive mechanisms), battery type (lead-acid, lithiumion (li-ion), nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of electric bikes.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure electric bikes cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential electric bikes growth factors. According to the report the global electric bikes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Electric bikes, also called e-bikes, are a special type of bikes that are driven or propelled by rechargeable batteries. Electric bikes are similar to regular bikes with slight modifications. It primarily contains three important components: motor, battery, and drivetrain. Electric bikes are driven by employing a different types of electric motors. The drivetrain provides necessary torque and power for the electric bike, and most of the drivetrain provides flexibility to riders in order to shifts gears according to the road situation. Electric bikes are gaining popularity among consumers due to growing awareness about environmental awareness, fluctuation of fuel prices, increasing disposable income among consumers, are the factors boosting the electric bike’s market. Electric bikes are becoming a viable transportation option owing to their power, moderate load-carrying capacity, long-distance range, and moderate speed.

Additionally, increasing government subsidies to manufacturers and a tax incentive to purchasers, continuously rising fuel prices across the globe, and increasing health consciousness among people are driving the electric bike market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of an electric bike, lack of awareness among consumers about electric bikes, its efficiency compared to conventional bikes are hindering the growth of the electric bike market.

Everyday fossils fuel price is increasing, which is forcing the consumers to switch to the cheaper alternative for commuting purposes. In recent times there is high growth in the price of petroleum-based fuel, which is making driving a costly affair. But, electric bikes only consume electricity, and electricity is available through several media as hydro, air, thermal energy, and convention coal-based. Electricity is cheaper than fossil fuel. Hence, now people are preferring electric bikes instead of conventional motorbikes. As per one study of new brain monitoring, scientists found that Electric vehicles reduce stress for drivers. This study found that drivers are more focused, calmer, and happier when driving the electric version of the taxi, compared to a conventional taxi.

Additionally, growing awareness about the health benefits of driving electric bikes/vehicles are helping to grow this market. An electric vehicle has far fewer moving parts than a conventional gasoline-powered vehicle. There’s no need for liquid fuels or oil changes. Hence, no polluting elements are released during the application of electric bikes. It is environmentally friendly, which helps to protect the environment from several toxic elements as carbon monoxide(CO), Sulfur, etc.

North America is leading the E-Bike market globally, due to the presence of e-bike manufacturing companies in this area, more consumer awareness about environmental degradation, government focus on the environmental protection technique and measures. The Asia Pacific holds a major share and is expected to dominate the global electric bike market during the forecast period. China is a major revenue contributor to the market in the Asia Pacific. Stringent regulations regarding emissions and strong imitative for green transportation drive the electric bike market in China.

Segment Covered

The report on the global electric bikes market covers segments such as product type, drive mechanism, and battery type. On the basis of product type, the global electric bikes market is categorized into pedelec, throttle on demand and scooter or motorcycle. On the basis of the drive mechanism, the global electric bikes market is categorized into hub motor, mid-drive, and other drive mechanisms. On the basis of battery type, the global electric bikes market is categorized into lead-acid, lithium (Li-ion), nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electric bikes market such as Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle co., ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Bionx International Corporation, Prodecotech, LLC and Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global electric bikes. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of electric bikes.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the electric bikes market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the electric bikes market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.