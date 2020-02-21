Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market to 2019-2024| Medtronic, PENTAX Medical, Medi-Globe GmbH, FUJIFILM Corporation, Esaote SpA

Endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) is a minimally invasive procedure to assess digestive (gastrointestinal) and lung diseases. Endoscopic ultrasound is a highly technical, low-risk diagnostic procedure that utilizes high-frequency ultrasound during endoscopy to evaluate and diagnose digestive tract disorders.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Corporation

Medi-Globe GmbH

Medtronic

PENTAX Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Endoscopes

Imaging Systems

Needles

Ultrasonic Processors

Ultrasound Probes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

