Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Explosive Ordnance Disposal Equipment Market (by equipment type (portable x-ray systems, EOD suits, and blankets, EOD robots, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers and projected water disruptors) and application (defense and law enforcement)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of explosive ordnance disposal equipment.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure explosive ordnance disposal equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential explosive ordnance disposal equipment growth factors. According to the report the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Army explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) falls under the Joint Service EOD field. EOD technicians from all facilities train and fight together. Explosive ordnance disposal specialist Soldiers are the Army’s distinguished planned and technical explosives experts. They are warriors who are properly trained, equipped, and integrated to attack, defeat, and exploit unexploded weaponry, improvised explosive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.

Rising terrorist activities and instances of cross border conflicts in various regions across the world have led to an increased usage of explosives across the border. This, in turn, is anticipated to be a major driving factor for the growth of the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market. Additionally, growth in the overall EOD equipment market includes modernization programs in various military and law enforcement agencies that are likely to fuel the growth of the market over the upcoming years. However, the high cost of this equipment and heavy investments made by the leading governments that are not properly utilized to their full potential are anticipated to hamper the growth of the explosive ordnance disposal market over the forecast period.

On the other hand, an increasing number of instances of terrorist attacks is also expected to boost the demand for explosive modernization disposal equipment globally. Furthermore, military enhancement activities have opened several doors of opportunities for the explosive ordnance disposal equipment market over the upcoming years. Moreover, the surge in technical advances in armor and containment has resulted in a rise in the popularity of the explosive ordnance disposal market worldwide.

North America Dominated the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Market in Terms of Revenue

Among the geographies, North America dominated the explosive ordnance disposal market in terms of revenue. In addition, North America is expected to establish a high demand for equipment such as portable X-rays and EOD robots. Portable X-ray systems are majorly designed for detecting hidden explosives. Moreover, North America has invested heavily in soldier modernization, including tough warfare training and the provision of advanced equipment, including explosive ordnance disposal equipment due to high importance given to defense and law enforcement activities by the U.S. government.

Market Segmentation by Equipment Type and Application

The report on the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market covers segments such as equipment type and application. On the basis of equipment type the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market is categorized into portable X-ray systems, EOD suits and blankets, EOD robots, projected water disruptors, bomb containment chambers and projected water disruptors. On the basis of application the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market is categorized into defense and law enforcement.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global explosive ordnance disposal equipment market such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Reamda Ltd., ScannaMsc Ltd, NABCO Inc, United Shield International Ltd., API Technologies Corp, Du Pont (E.I.) De Nemours, Cobham plc, iRobot Corporation and Safariland, LLC.

