Global Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market: Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities

The latest report on “Flow Imaging Microscopy or Dynamic Image Analysis Market (Sample Type – Small Molecules, Biologics, and Other Sample Types; Sample Diversion – Wet Dispersion, and Dry Dispersion; End-user – Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Flow imaging microscopy is a technique for protein particle analysis. The flow imaging microscopy showed high-resolution images. The performance of flow imaging microscopy is assessed in terms of quantification, characterization, image quality, differentiation of protein particles and silicone oil droplets. Companies operating in flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis markets are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that maximize their market share.

The benefits of flow imaging microscopy over other particle analyzers drive the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The rising demand for flow imaging microscopy in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies contributes to the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The growing research and development stimulate the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market.

The increasing adoption of wet dispersion for biologics contributes to the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. Flow imaging microscopy provides accurate differentiation of protein particles. Emerging techniques for particle analysis contributes to the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. On the flip side, technological limitations hinder the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. Moreover, new applications for dynamic image analysis create several opportunities for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market.

Based on geography, the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The rising pharmaceutical industry and high research and development investments in North America drive the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market in North America.

Europe is anticipated to grow in the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is showing growth in the global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market. The increasing outsourcing of drug delivery in countries like China, Japan, stimulates the growth of the flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on global flow imaging microscopy or dynamic image analysis market covers segments such as sample type, sample diversion, and end-user. On the basis of the sample type, the sub-markets include small molecules, biologics, and other sample types. On the basis of sample diversion, the sub-markets include wet dispersion and dry dispersion. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Fluid Imaging Technologies Inc., Occhio GmbH, Fritsch GmbH, ProteinSimple, Inc., Sympatec GmbH, RETSCH GmbH, Bio-Techne Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Micromeritics Instruments Corporation, Microtrac Inc., and Other Companies.

