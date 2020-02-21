Global HVDC Transmission System Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global HVDC Transmission System Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive HVDC Transmission System Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

HVDC Transmission System uses direct current for the bulk transmission of electrical power, in contrast with the more common alternating current (AC) systems. For long-distance transmission, HVDC systems may be less expensive and suffer lower electrical losses. For underwater power cables, HVDC avoids the heavy currents required to charge and discharge the cable capacitance each cycle. For shorter distances, the higher cost of DC conversion equipment compared to an AC system may still be justified, due to other benefits of direct current links.

The increasing demand for cost-effective solutions for long distance power transmission and integration of VSC technology across grids to enable system security are the major factors that drives the HVDC transmission system market.

In Asia Pacific (APAC), China and India are the major contributors to the growth of the HVDC transmission system market due to the growing demand for power in these countries. Some other factors affecting the growth of the market in this region include aging power infrastructure, increase in power consumption pattern, economic uncertainties, and low carbon emission initiatives. High power quality along with reliable and stable power transmission are some of the key requirements in the power industry. This factor is driving the growth of the HVDC transmission market in the APAC region.

In China and India, high-power rating projects are more popular as it can supply more power for the huge population. While in Europe, most projects are the low-power rating projects and used for the new energy transmission like the wind energy.

Major players operating in the HVDC transmission market are ABB,Siemens,XD Group, NR Electric,GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, etc. These Chinese players are rising faster through technology joint with the foreign players like ABB and Siemens. And the laters are also expanding their market through this method.

According to this study, over the next five years the HVDC Transmission System market will register a 9.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13500 million by 2024, from US$ 7650 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in HVDC Transmission System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of HVDC Transmission System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the HVDC Transmission System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

High-power Rating Projects

Low power Rating Projects

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ABB, Siemens, XD Group, NR Electric, GE Grid Solution, NKT, TBEA, Xuji Group, Hitachi, Nexans, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Abengoa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global HVDC Transmission System Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global HVDC Transmission System Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global HVDC Transmission System Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global HVDC Transmission System Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global HVDC Transmission System Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global HVDC Transmission System market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global HVDC Transmission System consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of HVDC Transmission System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global HVDC Transmission System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the HVDC Transmission System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of HVDC Transmission System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

