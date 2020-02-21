Intraocular Lens Market Analysis (2019 – 2025)| ALCON, AMO (Abbott), Bausch + Lomb, HOYA, CARL Zeiss

The global Intraocular Lens market report offers fine intelligence that prepares market players to compete well against their toughest competitors on the basis of growth, sales, and other vital factors. The research study lays emphasis on key growth opportunities and market trends apart from critical market dynamics including market drivers and challenges. With the help of this report, interested parties can equip themselves to adapt according to the changes in the Intraocular Lens industry and secure a strong market position for years to come. The report provides market development statistics, a list of select leading players, deep regional analysis, and a broad market segmentation study to give a complete understanding of the global Intraocular Lens market.

Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eye’s optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOLs usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye. IOLs were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. Most IOLs fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOLs which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOLs which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Intraocular Lens industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Intraocular Lens industry, the current demand for Intraocular Lens product is relatively high, lack of supply, excess demand. Ordinary Intraocular Lens products occupied some market share in developing countries; The IOL in developed countries are almost all soft ones. Generally, the poverty alleviation projects in developing countries always choose the ordinary IOL (rigid intraocular lens)

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Although sales of Intraocular Lens brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Intraocular Lens field.

The global Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intraocular Lens (IOLs) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intraocular Lens (IOLs) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ALCON

AMO (Abbott)

Bausch + Lomb

HOYA

CARL Zeiss

Ophtec

Rayner

STAAR

Lenstec

HumanOptics

Biotech Visioncare

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

Aurolab

SAV-IOL

Eagle Optics

SIFI Medtech

Physiol

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Foldable Lenses

Foldable Intraocular Lens

Segment by Application

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

