Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market 2025| Global Key Players – Thermo Fisher, McKesson Corporation Abbott and Siemens AG. Roper Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Illumina, Inc.

The report provides an encapsulation of the global LIMS market . It helps plan the configuration of the global LIMS market and completes analyzes with the key business resources and key actors based on type and applications.

The development divisions of the global LIMS market and the factors driving change are characterized. This study helps to understand the dynamic situation, key players and market drivers. The global LIMS market for seven years can assess how the market is expected to develop.

This analysis examines various segments that depend on the fastest estimate development. This report recognizes the latest improvements to the global LIMS market, shares and systems. The global LIMS market is growing and the Healthcare IT industry joins it in the forecast years 2018-2025.

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 1,155.67 million by 2025 from USD 650.70 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.7 % in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:The global Global Laboratory Information Management Systems market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. dominated the Global Laboratory Information Management Systems market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by McKesson Corporation Abbott and Siemens AG. Other players in this market include are Roper Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, LabWare, LABWORKS among others.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. founded in 2006 and headquartered in Waltham, U.S. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the provider of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. The company operates in various segments namely life sciences, industrial & applied science, clinical & diagnostics, lab solutions and other resources. The laboratory information management systems market related products and services lie under life sciences.

The company has its subsidiaries namely Dionex, Patheon Inc., FEI Company, Affymetrix, Phadia, Nalge Nunc International, Richard Allan Scientific Co., REMEL Inc., Core Informatics and among others. Core Informatics is also engaged in providing the products, solutions, software and services, the company operates in various segments namely Core LIMS, Core ELN, Core SDMS, Core Collaboration and Core Connect. The company has its global presence in many regions such as Sydney, Asia Pacific, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne among others.

McKesson Corporation:

McKesson Corporation founded in 1833 and headquartered in San Francisco, U.S. The company is engaged in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care and healthcare information technology. It has partnered with several pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to provide the precise medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the patients safely and cost-effectively. It operates its business through two reporting segments – McKesson distribution solutions and McKesson technology solutions.

The distribution solutions offers wide range of product portfolio including healthcare-related products, branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers for hospitals. It works with health systems which meets both the clinical and business needs laboratory. Health systems offers laboratory solution an integrated laboratory information system (LIS).

It has its wide network globally through its subsidiaries Celesio AG (Germany), PSS World Medical (Florida, U.S.), Uniprix (Canada), Per-Se Technologies (Georgia, U.S.) and others.

Abbott:

Abbott was incorporated in 1990 and headquartered in Illinois, U.S. The company is a diversified healthcare company focused in discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of broad line of health care products. It operates its business through four segments namely – established pharmaceutical products, diagnostic products, nutritional products and vascular products.

The company offers wide range of products for cardiovascular, diabetes care, diagnostics, neuromodulation, nutrition and pharmaceuticals. It offers the Global Laboratory Information Management Systems through Abbott Informatics product category which lies in the diagnostic products segments

Abbott operates in more than 150 countries across United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It has its subsidiaries such as Abbott Administration Inc. (Delaware), Abbott Home Infusion Services, Inc. (New York), Abbott Laboratories International Co. (Illinois), Abbott Australasia Pty Ltd.(Australia), Murex Diagnostics International, Inc. (Barbados), Abbott S.A. (Belgium).

Siemens AG:

Siemens AG founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is involved in production and manufacturing of plants across the world. The company is involved in electrification, automation and digitalization technologies. Siemens AG works in following segments power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory and process industries drives, healthineers and renewable energy. The Siemens Healthineers segment provides technology to the healthcare industry and, diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics. Siemens AG provides medical maintenance services through imaging and therapy services. Its remote monitoring program can detect and corrects medical equipment before they need larger repair.

The company has 377,000 employees and has global presence in more than 200 countries. It offers equipment services for medical equipment maintenance. It serves in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America and South America.