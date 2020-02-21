Global Lifestyle Drugs Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

The latest report on “Lifestyle Drugs Market (Therapeutic Type – Obesity, Women’s Health, Insomnia, Sexual Dysfunction, Dermatology, Smoking, and Other Therapeutic Types; Form – Tablets, Gels, Parenteral, Creams, Oral Syrups, and Other Forms; Distribution Channels – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global lifestyle drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The change in lifestyle particularly in the urban society gave rise to the marketing of lifestyle drugs. Lifestyle drugs are medicines that are used to treat a disease that results from a person’s lifestyle choices. Lifestyle drugs include drugs used to treat weight loss, smoking, impotence, baldness and the effects of aging, as well as medications that improve mental agility. The market is likely to get further intensified, widened and deepened owing to the increasing frequency with which it is being used.

The boom in the growth of lifestyle drugs is mainly attributed to poor lifestyle choices such as smoking, overuse of alcohol, poor diet, and lack of physical activity. In addition, factors such as increased lifespan of the human population and the rising consciousness about lifestyle conditions such as obesity, erectile dysfunction and many more are generating greater demand for lifestyle drugs.

Furthermore, the increasing interests of pharmaceutical industries and the availability of 24×7 telecasting tools of numerous media are supporting the growth of the market. However, the availability of counterfeit drugs is likely to restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing research and development by the major pharma companies in lifestyle conditions are creating huge growth opportunities for the market players.

Among the regions, North America holds the largest share in the lifestyle drugs market. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the North America region owing to the stressful lifestyle and growing awareness about the lifestyle drugs for treating several conditions drives the growth of lifestyle drugs market in this region. The expiry of patents of several lifestyle drugs is anticipated to favor the growth of the North America lifestyle drugs market over the forecast period.

Moreover, high capacity in healthcare expenditure of people in North America continues to be an added incentive for the growth of lifestyle drugs market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing in the lifestyle drugs market owing to the rise in the elderly population in mature markets such as Japan and growing awareness about lifestyle diseases in the Asia Pacific region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global lifestyle drugs market covers segments such as therapeutic type, form, and distribution channels. On the basis of therapeutic type, the sub-markets include obesity, women’s health, insomnia, sexual dysfunction, dermatology, smoking, and other therapeutic types. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include tablets, gels, parenteral, creams, oral syrups, and other forms. On the basis of distribution channels, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online channels.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., d.b.a., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Biocon Limited, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

