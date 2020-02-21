Global Meeting Software Market Research Analysis by key Players Cvent, TeamViewer, ReadyTalk, BlueJeans, Glisser, EventBank, RingCentral, ClickMeeting

Meeting Maker is a cross-platform personal calendar and group scheduling software application from PeopleCube. First released in 1991 for Macintosh by ON Technology, support for other platforms followed in 1993 with Meeting Maker XP. Alongside Windows and Mac, native clients were released for OS/2 and Solaris and later also for other platforms (HPUX, Linux). Some support was introduced also for mobile platforms like Apple Newton, PalmPilot and Windows CE. Although powerful, its user interface – aiming at uniformity across multiple platforms – was criticized as weak and not supporting all features of target platforms.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Meeting Software [email protected] https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=32374

Meeting Maker is used by small and large businesses, universities, and other organizations. It enables users to view the availability of others, send out meeting invitations, accept/decline meetings directly from their calendar view, and reserve essential meeting resources such as conference rooms and A/V equipment. Several add-on modules are available for added functionality including Meeting Maker Mobile, providing remote calendar and email access from mobile devices, and Meeting Maker Connector for Outlook (MMCO) which integrates the Microsoft Outlook calendaring environment with Meeting Maker. Recent versions use NotifyLink for wireless synchronization, including support for BlackBerry, Palm Treo, and Windows Mobile Smartphones.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment.

Grab Guaranteed [email protected] https://www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount?id=32374

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report coverss following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Meeting Software as well as some small players. The compnaies include:

Cvent, TeamViewer, ReadyTalk, BlueJeans, Glisser, EventBank, RingCentral, ClickMeeting, Zoho Meeting, eVoice, Microsoft Skype for Business, join.me, Adobe Connect, Amazon Chime, GoToMeeting, Cisco Web et al.

Buy [email protected] https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=32374&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share