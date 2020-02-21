Global Metal Plating and Finishing Market| Latest Growth, Development Trends, Key Players Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025

This report studies the global Metal Plating and Finishing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metal Plating and Finishing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Metal finishing is a surface process of applying a thin layer of another metal, alloy or polymer film. It includes three major processes namely surface pretreatment, surface preparation and the actual coating process. The coating process is categorized basing on which type of element is present in the final coating process either organic, inorganic or hybrid.

Due to corrosion and wear of metals it reduces its lifespan. Hence metal finishing is done to improve the life of metals thereby also improving the bonding, electric, shaping and aesthetic properties of it. Metal finishing job may include paints, ceramic coatings, lacquer and other surface treatments. The factors which affect the nature of deposit on the metal surface include current density, metal ion concentration, electrolyte concentration, plating bath solution and temperature.

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as aircraft components, machine components, medical instruments, automotive components and so on. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The market for Metal Plating and Finishing is fragmented with players such as Pioneer Metal Finishing, Anoplate Corporation, Lincoln Industries, CECO Environmental, Arlington Plating Company, Incertec, SPC, Coastline Metal Finishing, Dixie Industrial Finishing, American Plating Company, H&W Global Industries, Ctech Metal Finishing Inc, Nassau Chromium Plating Co and so on.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

The global Metal Plating and Finishing market is valued at 460 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Pioneer Metal Finishing

Anoplate Corporation

Lincoln Industries

CECO Environmental

Arlington Plating Company

Incertec

SPC

Coastline Metal Finishing

Dixie Industrial Finishing

American Plating Company

H&W Global Industries

Ctech Metal Finishing Inc.

Nassau Chromium Plating Co

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Metal Plating and Finishing capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Metal Plating and Finishing manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

