Global Newborn Screening Market 2025 – PerkinElmer Inc. Natus Medical Incorporated and Trivitron Healthcare. Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Masimo, Medtronic, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Welch Allyn, Baebies, Inc. among others.

Global Newborn Screening Market is expected to reach USD 2,258.12 million by 2025 from USD 1,008.64 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: The global newborn screening market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. PerkinElmer Inc. dominated the newborn screening market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Natus Medical Incorporated and Trivitron Healthcare. Other players in this market include are Interacoustics A/S , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Masimo, Medtronic, Intelligent Hearing Systems, Interacoustics A/S, Otodynamics Ltd, Vivosonic Inc., ZenTech S.A., AB Sciex, Welch Allyn, Baebies, Inc. among others.

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of theglobal newborn screening market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast global newborn screening market on the basis of type, function and application.

Market Segmentation: By Test Type (Dried Blood Spot Test, Hearing Screen Test, Critical Congenital Heart Diseases Test), Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Assay Kits), Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Hearing Screen Technology, Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology, Immunoassays And Enzymatic Assays, Electrophoresis, DNA-Based Assays), Diseases Type (Phenylketonuria, Cystic Fibrosis, Sickle Cell Disease, Newborn Hearing Loss, Critical Congenital Heart Diseases, Maple Syrup Urine Disease), End User (Hospital, Pediatric Clinics, Clinics), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

PerkinElmer Inc.:

PerkinElmer Inc., incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Massachusetts, U.S. The company is one of the key suppliers and manufacturers of products, services, and solutions for the food, diagnostics, industrial, environmental, life sciences research and laboratory services markets. The firm operates its business through two business segments including discovery & analytical solutions and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment provides products and wide range of reagents, instruments and software for newborn screening.

PerkinElmer Inc. has its world-wide presence through its subsidiaries- Caliper Life Sciences (U.S.), PerkinElmer Japan Co. Ltd. (Japan), PerkinElmer Private Ltd. (India), ViaCell, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Cellular Technologies Germany GmbH (Germany), PerkinElmer SAS (France), ViaCord, LLC (U.S.). The company commercializes its products and services in more than 150 countries.

Natus Medical Incorporated:

Natus Medical Incorporated, founded in 1989 and headquartered at California, U.S. is one of the leading manufacturer of medical devices. It also offers software and services for the newborn care, neurology, sleep, hearing, and balance markets. The firm operates its business in two reportable segments such as neurology and newborn care. Newborn care segments have products and services -hearing screening, brain injury, thermoregulation, jaundice management, and various disposable newborn care supplies. It also has products for diagnostic hearing assessment treating balance and mobility disorder by which it provides products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical conditions. Natus Medical Incorporated offers its products under various brand names such as Bio-logic, BrainZ, Dantec, Embla, Fischer-Zoth, Grass, Medix, Neometrics, NeuroCom, Nicolet, Olympic, Schwarzer Neurology& Deltamed, and Xltek.

The company has operates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Some of its subsidiaries Bio logic Systems Corp (U.S.), Fischer Zoth Diagnosesysteme GmbH (Germany), Natus Europe GmbH (Europe), Embla Systems, Inc. (U.S.), NeuroQuest LLC (U.S.) and others.

Trivitron Healthcare:

Trivitron Healthcare was founded in 1997 and headquartered at Chennai, India. The company offers affordable healthcare solutions to numerous healthcare providers across the globe. It offers healthcare products to hospitals, individual healthcare suppliers, independent clinics, and laboratories. The company has wide range products and services such as radiography & C-arm systems, newborn screening, mammography, ultrasound, breast biopsy system, bone densitometer, radiation protection, renal care ventilator, ICU solutions, operating room solutions and others. The company is modernizing in the field of newborn screening and offers assays and instruments. The company has 9 USFDA and CE certified manufacturing facilities supported by several R&D tie-ups with other global leaders,

It has it presence in all over India through its subsidiaries such as Imaging Products (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Mumbai), Kiran Medical Systems Limited (Mumbai), Alliance Dental Care Private Limited, Lab systems Diagnostics OY and Vision Engineering Pvt. Ltd. It has its clients across 165 countries with the global presence in United Arab Emirates, Middle East, Europe, Africa, Turkey, South East Asia and U.S.

