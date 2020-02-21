Global Nitinol Medical Device Market to be Valued at US$ 25.65 bn with Introduction of Minimal Invasive Surgeries

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Nitinol Medical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Volume, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Overview



Nitinol, an alloy of nickel and titanium, is one of the most important shape memory alloys having a wide range of biomedical applications. Characterized by superelasticity (or pseudoelasticity), exceptional elastic deformation, and marked biocompatibility, nitinol has gained vast acceptance in making a variety of medical devices. The factors such as increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for minimal invasive procedures and among others are anticipated to contribute to the significant growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Research Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of drugs employed in the treatment of nitinol medical devices in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for type of equipment, communication type, end-user, and geography for the period 2015 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. The revenue generated from each product, application, and end-user was calculated by considering the preference for nitinol medical devices in different regions, and utilization of the nitinol based products across all the geographies.

Global Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Market Segmentation

The market report comprises an elaborated executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product, application, and end-user, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influences the nitinol medical devices market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides key industry events and Porter’s five forces analysis for the market.

Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players in the market in terms of percentage share. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to strengthen their positions in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis contributing majorly in the nitinol medical devices market.

Global Nitinol Medical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Companies profiled in the nitinol medical devices market report are B. Braun Melsungen AG, C. R. Bard, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Cook Medical, Medtronic, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Endosmart GmbH among others.

The Nitinol Medical Devices Market has been segmented as follows:

Nitinol Medical Devices Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025



– Nitinol Stents

– Nitinol Guidewires

– Orthodontic Guidewires

– Endoscopic Guidewires

– Nitinol Filters

– Nitinol Basket

– Nitinol Catheters

– Others

Nitinol Medical Devices Market, by Application, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025

– Orthopedic

– Vascular

– Dental

– Gastroenterology

– Others

Nitinol Medical Devices Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Mn), 2015-2025

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

