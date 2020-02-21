Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market| Competitors, Key Players, Revenue Size, Share & Analysis 2025

Ophthalmology PACS are used in the efficient management of image data eliminating the physical constraints associated with communication of radiologic image data on film.

The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as growing aging population and increasing incidence of age-related eye diseases. Additionally, government initiatives towards digitization and increasing adoption of EHR/EMR and data storage & exchange solutions are additional factors driving the adoption of ophthalmology PACS in this region.

In 2018, the global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Eyepacs

Medical Standard

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Scimage

Heidelberg Engineering

IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Incorporated)

Versasuite

Sonomed Escalon

Visbion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated PACS

Standalone PACS

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

