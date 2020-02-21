Global Percussion Instrument Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Percussion Instrument Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Percussion instruments are instruments which are played by shaking or hitting. There are many different kinds of percussion instruments. There is significant market concentration at the top of the industry as the 16 largest companies control more than 85 percent of the market from a revenue standpoint. Large companies include Gretsch Drums, Ludwig Drums and Remo.

Lower-cost instruments are often made on assembly lines, while higher-quality instruments are produced at clusters of workstations. Typical tools include CNC drilling machine, Drum circle molding machine and Shell core machine, etc. Production involves manufacture of components and final assembly. Components, especially electronics, are often bought from other manufacturers. Technology is used in automation of assembly lines and through the use of computer-controlled machine tools. Computer systems are used in distribution to dealers and to manage inventory. Large retail chains require manufacturers to use business-to-business electronic ordering and purchasing systems.

North America is the largest domestic producer of percussion instruments, the industry is also concentrated in Japan.

Major customers are music distributors, music retailers, schools, and professional artists. Depending on the customer, sales are handled by independent dealers, retail showrooms, an internal sales force, or telemarketing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Percussion Instrument market will register a 1.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 570 million by 2024, from US$ 520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Percussion Instrument business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Percussion Instrument market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Percussion Instrument value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Traditional Percussion Instrument

Electronic Percussion Instrument

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional

Amateur

Educational

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Gretsch Drums, Ludwig Drums, Remo, Roland, Yamaha, Alesis, Ashton Music, Fibes Drum Company, Drum Workshop, Hoshino Gakki, Jupiter Band Instruments, Majestic Percussion, Meinl Percussion, Pearl Musical Instrument, Walberg and Auge, Wang Percussion Instrument

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

