Global Pharmerging Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2025

The latest report on “Pharmerging Market (Product – Pharmaceuticals, and OTC Drugs; Indications – Lifestyle Diseases, Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases, and Others; Distribution Channel – Hospitals, Clinics, E-commerce, and Drug Stores Expenditure): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global pharmerging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The growing occurrence of non-transmissible illnesses is one of the major drivers driving the growth of the pharmerging market across the globe. An increase in the geriatric population, growing life expectancy are some other factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure, and constant research and developments are the key factors for the growth of pharmerging market. Besides, an increase in the number of private hospitals also fuels the growth of the market. However, high costs, socio-political issues in cross geography transactions, and IP protection issues are some of the major factors that may hamper the growth of the Pharmerging market during the forecast period. Moreover, a high focus on developing innovative drugs creates an opportunity for the growth of pharmerging market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the global pharmerging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, the Asia Pacific is leading the pharmerging market due to rapid urbanization, growth in patent expiration. Furthermore, growing investments for medical research also boost the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. China is leading the pharmerging market in the Asia Pacific region. This is attributed to the high population base and continuous research and developments in the pharmaceutical and medical and healthcare industries in China.

Meanwhile, the Indian market is anticipated to be highly fragmented and competitive. Strategic planning, as well as new product launches, can help major pharmaceutical companies to be successful in this region. Europe and America are expected to grow at a beneficial rate over the forecast period. Technological advancements, advanced research and development practices, and the enhancing awareness relating to the management of healthcare facilities will boost the Latin America market. However, the Europe pharmerging market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of large population size, and the rise in health.

The report on global pharmerging market covers segments such as product, indications, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include pharmaceuticals and otc drugs. On the basis of indications, the sub-markets include lifestyle diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases, and others. On the basis of the distribution channels, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, e-commerce, and drug stores expenditure.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

