Global Plumbing Fitting Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

Global Plumbing Fitting Market Growth 2019-2024

This comprehensive Plumbing Fitting Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Plumbing fittings are crucial components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for efficient distribution of water within the building for drinking, washing, heating and for removing waterborne wastes from the building.

Plumbing components are typically used in laying pipelines that provide means of transport for fluids into and out of the building. Given that efficient plumbing is a critical requirement for all buildings, demand for plumbing fittings and fixtures is dependent on the level of construction activity, which in turn is influenced by the overall health of the economy. The level of economic growth and construction activity primarily dictates market prospects for plumbing fittings.

Rapid urbanization in developing countries will continue to drive growth in the market, since strong urban concentration will trigger increases in infrastructure expenditure, and urban planning. The creation of large megacities involves the construction of high-rise buildings and skyscrapers, which in turn increases prospects for plumbing work, thus driving market prospects for plumbing fittings and fixtures.

China is the dominate producer of plumbing fitting, the production was 327.27 million pieces in 2015, accounting for about 42.14% of the total amount, followed by USA, with the production market share of 23.58%. India has emerged as the second largest sanitaryware market by volume in Asia Pacific and has the largest growth rate of 14.26% from 2011 to 2015.

The industry concentration is relatively low. Manufactures are distributed around the world. Leading players in plumbing fitting industry are Masco Corporation, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Lota Group. Masco Corporation is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.11% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 18.14% production share of the market in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Plumbing Fitting market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Plumbing Fitting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Plumbing Fitting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Plumbing Fitting value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Faucets

Shower Heads

Valves and Pipe Fittings

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy and Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Plumbing Fitting Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Plumbing Fitting Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Plumbing Fitting Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Plumbing Fitting Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Plumbing Fitting Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Plumbing Fitting market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Plumbing Fitting consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plumbing Fitting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plumbing Fitting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plumbing Fitting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plumbing Fitting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

