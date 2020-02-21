Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2025

The latest report on “Short Bowel Syndrome Market (Drug Class – GLP-2, Growth Hormone, Glutamine, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global short bowel syndrome market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is referred to the malabsorptive state that occurs in extensive intestinal resection and it is associated with several complications. It is characterized by a reduced ability of absorption and digestion due to a congenital defect, surgical resection or bowel disease. The extensive resection of the intestinal results in inadequate absorption and digestion of nutrients, that condition known as short bowel syndrome (SBS). People with short bowel syndrome are not able to absorb enough water, protein, minerals, vitamins, fat, calories, and other nutrients from food.

The growing extensive resection of small bowel leads to short bowel syndrome. The surgery to remove a portion of the small intestine is the main cause of short bowel syndrome. This surgery can treat injuries, intestinal diseases, and birth defects. In this surgery part of the entire colon may have been removed. These patients suffer from severe water and nutrient mal-absorption, so they often receive nutritional support by parenteral nutrition (PN) to supplement their oral intake. This is driving the short bowel syndrome market. Furthermore, an increasing number of newborn babies with bowel problems that damage parts of the intestine. They are born with small intestine or with part of their bowel missing which causes short bowel syndrome.

Additionally, increasing focus and investment by several associations and foundations in creating a heightened awareness level about short bowel syndrome is driving the market. However, a lack of approved treatment options and awareness among physicians restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, on-profit organizations are promoting research & development around short bowel syndrome in joint scientific research between the public sector and the private sector offers an immense opportunity for short bowel syndrome market.

North America dominating the short bowel syndrome market owing to the strong reimbursement policies and the healthcare system. Europe is the fastest-growing region for short bowel syndrome market owing to growing awareness regarding short bowel syndrome among physicians and patients. The US is the major contributing region for short bowel syndrome market owing to high adoption among end-users.

Segment Covered

The report on the global short bowel syndrome market covers segments such as drug class. On the basis of drug class, the sub-markets include GLP-2, growth hormone, glutamine, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Nutrinia Ltd, Emmaus Life Sciences, Shire plc, Merck KGaA, OxThera, GlyPharma Therapeutics, Ardelyx Inc, Sancilio & Company Inc, Zealand Pharma A/S, and Naia Pharmaceuticals.

