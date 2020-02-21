Global Silanes Market by 2024 By Leading Players Evonik Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Llc, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, Gelest Inc, Wd Silicone Co Ltd, Jingzhou Jiangham Fine Chemical Co Ltd

The growth of the global silanes market is primarily driven by the increasing use in the construction industry and the rising demand in the automotive industry. Silanes are also widely used in water-based coatings. The growing population in Asia-Pacific and increased housing and infrastructure development are expected to generate substantial revenue in the global silanes market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of silanes in the automotive rubber industry is also expected to positively contribute to the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with the production of silanes are expected to be a major restraint to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Silanes Market accounted for USD 1.40 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Silane include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the:

Evonik Industries, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd, Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Llc, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, Gelest Inc, Wd Silicone Co Ltd, Jingzhou Jiangham Fine Chemical Co Ltd, Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co Ltd, China National Bluestar Group Co Ltd, Jinagsu Chenguang Silane Co Ltd, Xflp Chemical Co Ltd, Usi Chemicals, Silicones Europe and many more.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on fuel efficiency and regulatory compliance

Growing automotive, building & construction sector

Rising demand for water-based coating formulation

Market Restraint:

High cost of production

Growing demand for paper packaging and other environment-friendly packaging materials

Market Segmentation:

The silanes market is segmented on the basis of product type into alkyl, sulfur, amino, vinyl, epoxy, methacrylate and mono/chloro

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into paints & coatings, adhesives and sealants, rubber & plastics, fiber treatment and other.

On the basis of geography, the silanes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Detailed TOC of Global Silanes Market Research Report:

1 Global Silanes Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analysis

3 Global Silanes Market, by Type

4 Global Silanes Market, by Application

5 Global Silanes Market, Value by Region

6 Global Silanes Market, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

7 Global Silanes Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Global Silanes Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Global Silanes Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analysis

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendix

Competitive Landscape:

The global silanes market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

