Global Smart Contact Lens Market: Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts – Rockwell Automation, ams AG, Panasonic, Towa, NXP Semiconductors, Knowles Corporation, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Hitachi, STMicroelectronics

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global Smart Contact Lens market. The Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein thickness, packaging type and end-use segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The Smart Contact Lens market is going to have a rocket boom for their sales, import, export and revenue in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

MARKET SYNOPSIS

The Global Smart Contact Lens Market is expected to reach USD 10.78 billion by 2025, from USD 4.95 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The study emphasizes advancement in Smart Contact Lens solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Smart Contact Lens market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.

In the final section of the report on Smart Contact Lens, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total Smart Contact Lens market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the Smart Contact Lens marketplace.

IMPORTANT ATTRIBUTES OF THE REPORT:

Competitors – In this section, various Smart Contact Lens industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

The 360-degree Smart Contact Lens overview based on a global and regional level

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Smart Contact Lens market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

Market Outlook: The report also sheds light on some of the major factors, including R&D, new product launches, M&A, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and growth of the key industry participants, on a regional and global basis.

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Strategic suggestion and proposals for the new comers those are willing to enter the market.

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Production Analysis – Production of the Smart Contact Lens is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Smart Contact Lens Market key players is also covered.

Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Smart Contact Lens market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Smart Contact Lens market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

According to American Diabetes Association in 2015 around 9.4% of total American population suffered from diabetes.

According to WHO, the number of diabetes patient has been increased to 422 million in 2025 from 108 Million in 1980 across globally?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on application

continuous glucose monitoring and

intraocular pressure monitoring

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).

North America (US, Canada, Mexico).

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

On the basis of end users,

Hospital & Clinics,

Home Care Settings and others

MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Increase in adoption of wearable medical devices.

Increase awareness towards diabetes and related side effects

Rising geriatric population

Increase in research and development in the field of contact lenses.

Expensive device.

Allergic reactions to some patients

Unawareness regarding the use of smart devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

TOP KEY PLAYERS

Linear Technologies,

NXP Semiconductor,

InvenSense,

Knowles,

Analog Devices,

Texas Instruments,

STMicroelectronics,

Hitachi,

Nanomix,

Murata Manufacturing,

Atmel,

Banner Engineering,

ams,

Rockwell Automation,

TOWA,

Panasonic,

Sensimed AG,

Google,

Novartis,

Novartis, Australia & New Zealand,

Samsung Electronics,

Sony,

Sony Electronics,

CooperVision,

Bausch + Lomb,

Bausch + Lomb UK,

Bausch + Lomb Ireland, among others

