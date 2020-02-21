Global Smart Door Locks Market 2018 | Global (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific) Market Status and Forecast 2025

Global Smart Door Locks Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Smart Door Locks Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Smart Door Locks Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Smart Door Locks market are growing demand across application areas and rising investment in smart security. In addition, robust growth in demand for portable security devices, rise in security threats and increased focus of society towards Internet of Things (IoT) are some other factors impact positive growth on the market. However, high R&D investments, high cost of devices and fear of privacy intrusion and loss of smartphones are some factors which restraining the Global Smart Door Lock Market. Smart door lock is an electromechanical lock which is designed to perform locking and unlocking operation on a door when it receives such instruction from an authorized device using a wireless protocol and a cryptographic key to execute the authorization process. Smart door lock offers various benefits such as ensures a high security, convenient for elderly and physically impaired people, increases accessibility, simplify control on protection, handled via smartphones and boosts connectivity.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Door Locks Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing security concern, well-established technological infrastructure and high investments from major IoT players. Europe also contributes a major growth rate in the global Smart Door Locks market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising number of commercial as well as residential projects, rapid urbanization and disposable income.

The major market player included in this report are: ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset, MIWA Lock, Master Lock, Guangdong Be-Tech, Adel, August, Honeywell, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Tenon, Locstar, Probuck, Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product: Electronic Cipher Locks, Fingerprint Locks, Remote Locks, Others

By Application: Household, Commercial, Others

By Regions: U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

