Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

This comprehensive Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost. The largest disadvantage is the high operating temperature which results in longer start-up times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues.

Categorization on the basis of technology includes tubular, planar and other SOFCs. Planar SOFC have the largest market demand on account of higher power ratio as compared to other SOFCs, despite high installation costs. Planar SOFC has the highest electrical efficiency that allows great potential for applications in military, leading to higher demand in the aforementioned application. Further segmentation on the basis of application includes transportation, military and portable energy purposes, as well as small and large stationery. Major SOFC application lies in military on account of portability and compact nature of these fuel cells. Power output is also higher and easier to achieve than other conventional solar cells, which is expected to positively impact the SOFC growth market during the forecast period.

High costs of commercialization and catalysts, as well as complexity in infrastructure establishment are expected to hinder the SOFC market growth over the forecast period. SOFC also requires high temperatures for activation of ceramic electrolytes in the device, which could lead to chemical and mechanical compatibility issues and longer start-up buffer time.

According to this study, over the next five years the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market will register a 12.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 840 million by 2024, from US$ 410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tubular

Planar

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Transportation

Portable and Military

Stationary

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bloom Energy, Siemens Energy, Aisin Seiki, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Delphi Corp, GE, Convion, FuelCell Energy, Atrex Energy, Inc, SOLIDpower, ZTEK Corporation, Redox Power Systems, Ceres, Elcogen

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

