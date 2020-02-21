Global Sulfate of Potash Market 2025 By Leading Players Tessenderlo Group,Haifa Chemicals ltd., Compass Minerals, K+S KALI GmbH, SQM, MIGAO GROUP, Ameropa Australia Pty Ltd, others

Global Sulfate of Potash Market is expected to reach 10,535.84 thousand tonnes by 2025 from 7,000.00 thousand tonnes in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players: The global Sulfate of Potashmarket is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Tessenderlo Group,Haifa Chemicals ltd., Compass Minerals, K+S KALI GmbH, SQM, MIGAO GROUP, Ameropa Australia Pty Ltd, Archean Group, China Ching Shiang Chemical Corporation, SESODA, Helm AG, Merck KGaA among others

Market Segmentation: By Grade Type (standard SOP, Granular SOP, Soluble SOP), By end user (Agricultural, Industrial), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

K+S KALI GmbH:

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Kassel, Germany. K+S KALI GmbH mines and extracts crude salts containing potassium, magnesium and sulphur. The company has three business segments that are potash and magnesium products business unit, salt business unit and complementary activities. It offers a variety of soil conditioners, as well as liquid and foliar fertilizers for application in organic agriculture; epsom salts, potassium sulphates, and potassium chlorides for application in food and pharmaceutical industries and a range of industrial raw materials, which include potassium sulphates and potassium chlorides, as well as magnesium chlorides and magnesium sulphates for application in chemical, consumer goods, and other industries. A wide range of fertilizer specialties and preliminary products for technical, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications are made using company products.

The company sells its products in Germany and internationally. K+S KALI GmbH were formerly known as Kali & Salz GmbH. It has production sites and sales offices in Europe. K+S KALI GmbH operate as a subsidiary of K+S Aktiengesellschaft.

Tessenderlo Group:

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. Tessenderlo Group NV, and its subsidiaries, provide solutions for food, agriculture, water management, and use natural resources worldwide. It company operates in three segments. Agro segment produces and markets crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products. This segment offers ammonium thiosulfate under the Thio-Sul brand, potassium thiosulfate under the KTS brand and other fertilizers & soil amendment products under the Crop Vitality brand and sulfate of potash under the K-Leaf and SoluPotasse brands.

The Agro segment produces and manufactures crop nutrients, such as liquid crop, potassium sulfate fertilizers, and crop protection products. Ammonium thiosulfate comes under the Thio-Sul brand, potassium thiosulfate comes under the KTS brand and other fertilizers and soil amendment products come under the Crop Vitality brand; and sulfate of potash comes under the K-Leaf and SoluPotasse brands. The company has its presence in more than 100 locations across 21 countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, china, France Germany, Mexico, Poland and others.

Compass Minerals:

Founded in 1844 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, United States. Compass Minerals (UK) Limited operates as a compass minerals company that provides natural rock salt, which is used by winter maintenance professionals to thaw icy roads in wintry weather. The company has majorly three business segment that are salt works, plant nutrition North America and plant nutrition South America. Compass Minerals (UK) Limited was formerly known as Salt Union Ltd. and changed its name to Compass Minerals (UK) Limited in October 2014. Compass is composed of three subsidiaries devoted to the production and marketing of salt and one to the production and manufacture of SOP. The production of SOP lies in Salt work segment.

The company has 22 production and packaging facilities across North America, Brazil and U.K. and South America.

Recent Development:

In October, Compass Minerals Expands Sulfate of Potash (SOP) Production with Veolia’s HPD Crystallization Technology.

