Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The latest report on “Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market (Product Type – Analyzers, and Kits and Reagents; Technology – ELISA, CLIA, and Other Technologies; End User – Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Blood Bank): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Syphilis is a chronic bacterial disease that is mostly spread through sexual activity. It can be treated with antibiotics, especially in the early stage. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, a total of 35,063 cases of primary and secondary syphilis were reported in the United States. Thereby, the number of cases in heterosexual men and women is also increasing. In Jan 2019, NuGenerex Diagnostics has announced that Express II Syphilis TreponemalAssay received the CE mark. The goal of the company is to provide a response in 30 minutes with a 90 % accurate result. This will helps to drive this market.

The growing rate of anonymous sex, sex under the influence of several drugs and the increasing number of unprotected sex both anal and oral are the major factor contributes to the growth of the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market. Likewise, it is also gaining prominence in pregnant women which results in congenital abnormalities such as stillbirth, abortions and other abnormalities in pregnancy. This, in turn, propelling the market.

Rising incidences of fatal syphilis diseases and disease-related high-economic burdens are anticipated to experience rapid growth for the same market. Implementation of the provider-initiated counseling and testing (PICT), as well as client-initiated counseling and testing (CICT) program, is the factor enhancing the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the stigma associated with voluntary testing are the major factors hindering this market. Moreover, advancements in analyzer technologies such as PCR offers favorable opportunities in this market.

Asia Pacific is the Region that Accounts for the Highest Share of the Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the region that accounts for the highest share of the syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market. Increasing initiatives by the government and private associations are the major contributions to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for the technologically advanced screening tests yet remains another factor impelling the market. Thailand is the first country that has eliminated mother-to-child transmission of syphilis and reduced transmission rates to less than 2%. Mostly syphilis is found in developing countries with similar trends now observed in developed nations as well. For instance, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global syphilis immunoassay diagnostics market covers segments such as product type, technology, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include analyzers, and kits and reagents. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include ELISA, CLIA, and other technologies. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, diagnostic labs, and blood banks.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd., Gold Standard Diagnostics, NuGenerex Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, and Fujirebio, Inc.

