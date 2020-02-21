Global Thrombectomy Devices Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025

The latest report on “Thrombectomy Devices Market (Technology – Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, and Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices; Type – Automated Devices, and Manual Devices; Utility – Reusable Devices, and Disposable Devices; Diseases – Peripheral Diseases, Coronary Diseases, and Neurovascular Diseases; End User – Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Hospitals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global thrombectomy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Thrombectomy devices are mainly used to treat blood clots present in the arteries, veins, and capillaries. These devices are available in various sizes. They are used to treat deep vein thrombosis, acute myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism, peripheral arterial diseases, and neurovascular thrombosis conditions. Thrombectomy devises market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

An increase in the incidence of chronic diseases is the major driver driving the growth of the thrombectomy devices market across the globe. The rise in the geriatric population is another key factor for the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled professionals and complex use of these devices may hamper the growth of the thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, development in technical advancements and innovations creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the thrombectomy devices market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among all, North America holds the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growing adoption of advanced technology used for making thrombectomy devices. Also, the rising number of clinical trials, and supportive reimbursement policies in the region have increased the demand in this market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a beneficial rate over the forecast time. High usage of these devices in healthcare and increasing healthcare expenses boosts the demand for thrombectomy devices market in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, growing awareness among surgeons about the benefits of using these devices in countries like India, Japan, and China is likely to benefit the growth of the thrombectomy devices market during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global thrombectomy devices market covers segments such as technology, type, utility, diseases, and end-user. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include mechanical thrombectomy devices, aspiration thrombectomy devices, and rheolytic thrombectomy devices. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include automated devices and manual devices. On the basis of utility, the sub-markets include reusable devices and disposable devices. On the basis of diseases, the sub-markets include peripheral diseases, coronary diseases, and neurovascular diseases. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospitals, and other end users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Penumbra Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Spectranetics, Medtronic plc, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

