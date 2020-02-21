Global Vehicle Cameras Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Vehicle Cameras Market (by vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), technology (digital camera, infrared camera, and thermal camera) and application (park assist system, blind-spot detection, and driver monitoring system, lane departure warning, park assist system, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of vehicle cameras.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure vehicle cameras cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential vehicle cameras growth factors. According to the report, the global vehicle cameras market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Vehicle camera refers to an on-board camera that records the view with the help of vehicles windscreen and provides evidence in case of accidents. Additionally, the recordings of these cameras help the insurance companies to block dishonest statements in the case of accidents.

Consumers are looking for a different type of camera as they prioritize safety, security, and the Inclination of government and insurance companies towards the advancement of technology and installation of vehicle cameras are the key factors anticipated to drive the vehicle camera market. Additionally, the increase in the disposal income of among the individual to increase the demand for luxury vehicles is expected to fuel the growth of the vehicle camera market during the forecast period. However, government regulations in some countries regarding public video recording is likely to hamper the growth of the vehicle camera market.

On the other hand, the use of advanced technologies such as 3D imaging, night vision cameras, and dual lenses cameras, and GPS are expected to provide several growth opportunities for the key players in the vehicle camera market over the upcoming years. Moreover, armored vehicles military ground transport vehicles, such as trucks, tanks, armored personnel carriers that operate in the total darkness are engaged with advanced featured cameras equipped with night vision and GPS tracking. Furthermore, installing an “in-vehicle camera” has become a necessity to monitor the activities of drivers and passengers as well. Thus, this feature is expected to have a significant effect on the market in the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of revenue in-vehicle camera market followed by the Asia Pacific. The reason behind this is that the high adoption of advanced driver assistance systems in automobiles used for private and commercial purposes proved North America to be the largest region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is witnessed to grow owing to the rise in the number of road accidents in India, China, Thailand, and others.

The key players such as Continental AG incorporate collaboration and developing partners in the market including IBM’s and Nokia’s maps to develop advanced systems and technologies for automotive digitalization. Moreover, Robert Bosch and Sony Semiconductor Solutions came together to develop a high-dynamic camera technology.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type, Technology, And Application

The report on the global vehicle cameras market covers segments such as vehicle type, technology, and application. On the basis of vehicle type, the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of technology the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into the digital camera, infrared camera and thermal camera. On the basis of application the global vehicle cameras market is categorized into the park assist system, blind-spot detection, and driver monitoring system, lane departure warning, park assist system, and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vehicle cameras market such as PAPAGO Inc, S.Will Industrial Ltd, Hyundai MnSOFT, Pittasoft Co. Ltd, Transcend Information, Inc., Garmin International, Inc, GoPro, AIPTEK International, DCS Systems Ltd, and Qrontech Co. Ltd.

