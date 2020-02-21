Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Glucose (also called dextrose) is a simple sugar with the molecular formula C6H12O6. Glucose is the most abundant monosaccharide,a subcategory of carbohydrates. Glucose is mainly made by plants and most algae during photosynthesis from water and carbon dioxide, using energy from sunlight. There it is used to make cellulose in cell walls, which is the most abundant carbohydrate. In energy metabolism, glucose is the most important source of energy in all organisms. Glucose for metabolism is partially stored as a polymer, in plants mainly as starch and amylopectin and in animals as glycogen. Glucose circulates in the blood of animals as blood sugar. The naturally occurring form of glucose is D-glucose, while L-glucose is produced synthetically in comparably small amounts and is of lesser importance.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADM

AGRANA

Avebe Group

Cargill

Fooding Group Limited

Gulshan Polyols

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

ROQUETTE

Grain Processing Corporation

Tereos

Global Sweeteners Holdings

The global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glucose

Dextrose

Maltodextrin

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy)

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Paper & Pulp

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin

1.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glucose

1.2.3 Dextrose

1.2.4 Maltodextrin

1.3 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverages (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy)

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care Products

1.3.5 Paper & Pulp

1.3 Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Market Size

1.4.1 Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production (2014-2025)

………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Business

7.1 ADM

7.1.1 ADM Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ADM Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AGRANA

7.2.1 AGRANA Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AGRANA Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Avebe Group

7.3.1 Avebe Group Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Avebe Group Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cargill

7.4.1 Cargill Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cargill Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fooding Group Limited

7.5.1 Fooding Group Limited Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fooding Group Limited Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gulshan Polyols

7.6.1 Gulshan Polyols Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Gulshan Polyols Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ingredion

7.7.1 Ingredion Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ingredion Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Tate & Lyle

7.8.1 Tate & Lyle Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Tate & Lyle Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ROQUETTE

7.9.1 ROQUETTE Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ROQUETTE Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Grain Processing Corporation

7.10.1 Grain Processing Corporation Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Grain Processing Corporation Glucose, Dextrose, and Maltodextrin Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Tereos

7.12 Global Sweeteners Holdings

Continued….

