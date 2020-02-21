Glucose Sensors Market Analysis And Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors By 2018-2025

The Global Glucose Sensors Market accounted to USD 22.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Glucose Sensors Market Product (Non Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Invasive), Technology (Photo Acoustic Spectroscopy, Optical Coherence Tomography, Polarimetry, Fluorescence, MIR Spectroscopy, NIR Spectroscopy, Impedance Spectroscopy, Skin Suction Blister Technique, Sonophoresis, Reverse Iontophoresis), Component, Network Connectivity, End-User, Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Global Glucose Sensors Market

Glucose sensors are compact analytical device or a unit incorporating a biological or biologically derived sensitive recognition element integrated with physiochemical transducer. Self-monitoring blood glucose investigated in diabetes mellitus is essential for insulin treatment or oral glucose lowering medication to provide information of glucose concentrations in our body. This sensor has proved quite efficient in monitoring the glucose level in human body, thus gaining wide popularity among healthcare practitioners for assessment purpose.

Top Key Players:

AstraZeneca

BD

Eli Lilly and Company

Biocon

Sanofi

Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

WOCKHARDT

Smiths Group plc.

P&B Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Novo Nordisk A/S

InjexUK

MANNKIND CORPORATION

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Copernicus

Ypsomed and HTL-STREFA S.A.

among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Diabetes Patients

Changing Lifestyle

Accurate and Precise Data of Sensors

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

High Cost Of The Sensors

Emerging Economies

Market Segmentations:

Global Glucose Sensors Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

Technology

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product the global glucose sensors market is segmented into non-invasive, minimally invasive, and invasive.

On the basis of Technology, the global glucose sensors market is segmented into photo acoustic spectroscopy, optical coherence tomography, polarimetry, fluorescence, MIR spectroscopy, NIR spectroscopy, impedance spectroscopy, skin suction blister technique, sonophoresis, and reverse iontophoresis.

On the basis of End-User, the global glucose sensors market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, homecare settings, and diabetic centers.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Glucose Sensors Market

The global glucose sensors market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glucose sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

