Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

The global gynecological cancer drugs market size was valued at $9,269 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $16,107 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Cancer refers to a specific group of disorder, which leads to abnormal cell growth within any part of the body. Gynecological cancer refers to a group of cancers that affect the reproductive organs of a female, such as uterus, endometrium, ovary, peritoneum, fallopian tubes, vagina, vulva, cervix, and muscle & tissue supporting the uterus.

High incidence of gynecological cancers, rise in importance of targeted drug therapies, rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs to treat cancer, and increase in risk factors that lead to cancer drive the market growth. However, high cost of drug development and threat of failure & adverse effects of cancer drug therapy restrain the growth of this market. Conversely, advancement of cancer drug research and advent of personalized medicine approach are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on therapeutic modality, indication, and region. Based on therapeutic modality, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormonal therapy. The indications segment is categorized into uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal & vulvar cancer, and cervical cancer. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Top Manufacturers: Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca Plc , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

