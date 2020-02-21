H1N1 Vaccination Market is Driven by Increased Research in the Field of Vaccine Technologies and Significant Government Support

H1N1 influenza virus or swine H1N1 virus is a causative agent of infectious disease caused in human beings known as H1N1 or commonly referred as swine flu. The H1N1 virus mainly affects the respiratory system including nose, lungs and throat of the infected person. In addition to human, H1N1 virus affects various species such as birds, swine, horses etc. The H1N1 influenza virus caused a worldwide pandemic in the recent years. H1N1 virus can be classified on the basis of antigenicity of its surface glycoproteins neuraminidase and hemagglutinin. Hemagglutinin helps the virus to bind to host cell receptors. This simplifies viral entry into the host cell. Neuraminidase protein enzymatically splits terminal sialic acid residues from mucins, thereby letting the virus to reach underlying cells in the respiratory tract.

The global H1N1 vaccination are administered to for active immunization against the H1N1 influenza virus. The global H1N1 vaccination market is anticipated to boost in the focus period due to the rising cases of swine flu. Additionally, the rising geriatric population increases the risk of respiratory tract diseases, and immune deficient diseases, thus increasing the risk factor for acquiring H1N1 influenza. Moreover, increased research in the field of vaccine technologies and significant government support are driving this market. However, lack of awareness and absence of experienced medical professionals are restraining the growth of H1N1 vaccines market. Furthermore, high capital requirement and stringent regulations are also hindering the growth of the global H1N1 vaccination market.

The global H1N1 vaccination market has been augmented based on brands. The drugs brands include Agripal (Panacea Biotec Ltd), Fiuarix (GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd), Influgen (Lupin Laboratories Ltd.), Influvac (Solvay Pharma India Pvt Ltd), Nasovac (Serum Institute of India Ltd.), Vaxigrip (Sonofi Pasteur) and others.

North America and Europe lead the global H1N1 vaccination market in terms of revenue. This is majorly due to the developed research infrastructure in these regions. The U.S. holds the largest market for H1N1 vaccination, followed by Canada, in North America. In Europe, Germany and France dominate H1N1 vaccination market. However, the Asian H1N1 vaccines market is expected to exhibit a high growth rate during the forecast period due rising cases in the region, particularly in India. Moreover, increasing awareness among the masses about the diseases coupled with growing government initiatives and programs to raise awareness among people about various infectious diseases in Asia.

This has resulted in the significant rise in demand for H1N1 vaccines for the prevention of swine flu. Moreover, several companies are constructing their manufacturing and research facilities in developing regions given the low wages to be paid, availability of a large talent pool, and less stringent environment and health and safety regulations. Growing medical infrastructure and economies in developing countries such as India and China, the discovery of new vaccines with greater efficiency, and advancements in the field of biomedical science are expected to offer good opportunities to the players in the H1N1 vaccines market. Frequent strategic collaborations and mergers between manufacturing companies and government associations as well as product launches are the current trends in the global H1N1 vaccines market.

Some of the major players operating in the global H1N1 vaccination market are AstraZeneca plc, Medimmune, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Sanofi Pasteur. Baxter, Sinovac, Commonwealth Serum Laboratories, Zydus Cadila and Others.

