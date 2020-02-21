Hand Dryers Market – Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2015 – 2023

Considering intense competition in the global hand dryers market, product innovation and introduction of differentiator products is what players in this market are striving for to gain competitive advantage, reports Transparency Market Research in a recent market study.

Companies in this market are in general working to attain low noise objectives and integrate features that can prevent microbial growth in washrooms. For example, in November 2014, American Dryer patented its cold pharm clean technology. This helped the company to steal a march over its competitors, and also helped seal its innovation against piracy.

Majorly fuelling the hand dryers market is the rising installation of hand dryers across schools, restaurants, shopping malls, and corporate office buildings among others to address concerns related to proper disposing of paper towels.

Across the world, the increasing demand for improved washroom hygiene in common washrooms has compelled the installation of hand dryers. Rising environmental concerns due to massive volume of paper towel waste is also favoring the installation of hand dryers in common washrooms across a host of end-users.

Rapid technological advances leading to the development of efficient and eco-friendly products is also acting in favor of hand dryers market. These developments have led product manufacturers to achieve reduced noise level, which is leading to their increased installation in hospitals and public offices. Apart from this, low power consumption attribute and low maintenance cost of hand dryers also account for their increasing installation in common washrooms.

Economic development and the growth of healthcare, hospitality, and education sectors in emerging economies have also boosted the hand dryers market.

Key Takeaways