Hospital And Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Industry: Global Market Trend, Share, Profit, Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report

The hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market was valued at $2,260 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,737 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market accounted for 727 thousand units in 2017 and is projected to reach 1,364 thousand units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient’s heart in life-threatening conditions, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices are important to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest.

The external defibrillators market for hospital and pre-hospital is expected to experience significant growth owing to rapid rise in geriatric population with elevated risk of cardiovascular diseases, increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and high presence of unmet medical needs especially in untapped economies, during the forecast period. However, limited insurance coverage and high cost of defibrillators is projected to impede the market growth. However, lucrative opportunities in emerging economies and surge in adoption of external defibrillators in hospital & pre-hospital treatment provide growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The global hospital and pre-hospital external defibrillators market is segmented into type, end user, and region. According to type, the market is bifurcated into manual external defibrillator and automated external defibrillator. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospital (general wards, ICU, emergency room, and others) and pre-hospital (EMS, fire department, police, private transport companies, and others). Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of Middle East and Africa).

Top Manufacturers: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Aurora Capital Group. (Cardiac Science Corporation), General electric company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MEDIANA CORPORATION, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Progetti srl, SCHILLER AG, STRYKER CORPORATION

Key Benefits for Hospital and Pre-Hospital External Defibrillator Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porters five forces analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases

3.5.1.2. Surge in global geriatric population

3.5.1.3. High presence of unmet medical needs especially in untapped economies

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Limited insurance coverage and high cost of defibrillators

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Rise in adoption of external defibrillators

3.5.4. Impact Analysis

