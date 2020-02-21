How To Optimize Your E-commerce Site With SEO

Having an e-commerce store means you have at least one goal in mind: to make a profit selling something. While this might be dissimilar to the reasons other people start a website, that doesn’t mean you can forgo one of the most essential practices in generating leads and converting website visitors into customers. You need SEO Checker, both on and off your website. Here are ways you can use SEO to optimize your e-commerce site:

1. Optimize The Product Pages

First, you need to know what makes people buy your merchandise. Optimizing product pages with rich content, keywords, and other useful plugins will help boost the potential of your online store. Here is what you need to do:

Use long-tail and organic keywords. Every product page should be thought of as a landing page that has been designed for a specific long-tail keyword—the product or service you are trying to sell. You gain most of your conversion-ready visitors from searches that put in that exact same keyword into a search box. Without keywords, you are hindering your results.

Add interactive elements and plugins. Browsing and making purchases shouldn't be boring. The more interactive you make your website, the better it will be. This doesn't mean congesting it with widgets. Instead, add plugins that allow for social sharing, images, videos about products, price toggling, shipping options, and options that help users personalize their experience.

Think about UGC, or user generated content. This is what people create for you to use. Consider getting previous buyers to add reviews, post pictures, add user testing videos and images, testimonials, shares on social media, and spreading your brand name with referral or affiliate links.

Remember user experience (UX) and customer experience (CX). Most of what's been mentioned will add to the UX and CX, but you should also include user-friendly web design, color psychology, and a straightforward interface. People shouldn't get lost on your site. Also, ensure that when someone has a problem, asks a question, or leaves a poor rating, you or are customer service representative responds back as soon as possible.

Use meta tags, descriptions, and H1 tags. Put some effort into optimizing the tags on the most important pages with keywords and keyword variations. You will also want to include actionable words like "buy," "click," and "sale."

2. Optimize For Mobile Users

E-commerce requires mobile search optimization. Why? Because more people are searching for products with their phone than their computer. E-commerce is mobile. Shoppers browse while on the move, and they compare, read reviews, and purchase items online as they go about their daily lives. If you aren’t adding compatibility for multiple devices, you’re selling yourself short.

3. HTTPS Everywhere

One last thing! If you’re running an e-commerce store and want to be trusted, you are going to want to run HTTPS sitewide. The reason you need this simple measure is important. Many, if not all, e-commerce stores will collect and store the personal details of users. Therefore, you need to ensure all that sensitive information has been encrypted, not just credit card numbers.

Google has also stated that there’s a tiny boost in rankings for sites that run HTTPS instead of plain HTTP.

To boost the productivity of your e-commerce site and sell more goods, you need to adapt and grow. This requires you to utilize the most effective SEO practices to date. Just because you don’t have a blog doesn’t mean you should skimp on optimizing content or forget meta tags. Remember the above mentioned tips, and your store will soon exceed your expectations.