Human Microbiome Market – In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast till 2024 Key Players: Second Genome Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Osel, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
The Global Human Microbiome Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human microbiome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Global Human Microbiome Market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast to 2024.
Major Market Players:
Some of the major players operating in the global human microbiome market are
ENTEROME Bioscience, Yakult, DuPont, Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Second Genome Inc., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Osel, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., among others.
The collective population of microbes such as bacteria, fungi and archaea is known as human microbiome. Due to the rapid development and analytical techniques the ability is increasing to understand the human microbiome. Early environment, diet and antibiotic exposure are the factors that give individual identity to every human.
Major market Drivers and Restraints:
- Technological advancements
- Rising incidence of chronic diseases
- Increasing aging population
- Government regulations on probiotics and prebiotics
- Lack of awareness among the population regarding the usage and effect of probiotics and prebiotics
- Lack of comprehensive research
Market Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market
- By Disease Type – Obesity, Cancer
- Application – Therapeutic, Diagnostic
- Product Type -Prebiotics, Food, Drugs
- Type Product Research – Instruments, Consumables,
- On the basis of type, the human microbiome market is segmented into product research and technological research. Product research is further segmented into instruments and consumables. Technological research is further segmented into HTS and Omics Technologies.
- Geography – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Rest of the World
This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the human microbiome market in the next 8 years. The microorganism that resides on the human tissues which includes skin, uterus, lung, saliva, ovarian follicles, seminal fluid, conjunctiva is known as human microbiota.
