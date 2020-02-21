Implantable Defibrillators Market Analysis- Size, Share, Sales, Growth, Forecast, Segment, Application Analysis 2018

Implantable defibrillators is a battery-powered small device placed underneath chest or abdomen to keep track of patient’s heart rate. Increase in palpitation is diagnosed by the device and the normal heart rhythm is restored. These devices play a vital role in preventing sudden cardiac arrest in patients who suffer from sustained ventricular tachycardia or atrial fibrillation. Therefore, ICDs constantly monitor the heart rhythm through electrodes and deliver treatments when abnormal heart rhythm is detected. The treatments through ICDs include pacing, cardioversion, and defibrillation to restore normal heart rhythm.

The implantable defibrillator market was valued at $6,006 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,449 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to the advancements in the technology such as introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming, extend battery life, and development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs. In addition, rise in incidence of atrial fibrillation and high risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) fuel the demand for implantable defibrillator devices. Furthermore, introduction of subcutaneous ICD technology in 2012 has revolutionized the treatment technology for cardiac rhythm management through these devices. Boston Scientific’s S-ICDs was granted market clearance in 2012, which was the first commercially available S-ICDs system worldwide. S-ICDs are widely adopted, as they are implanted below the skin without the leads to be placed inside the heart. This fueled the demand for S-ICDs globally, thus driving the growth of the market. However, presence of alternative treatment and limited insurance coverage are projected to hamper the market growth.

The implantable defibrillator market is segmented based on product type and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDs), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDS), and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY PLAYERS : Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC Company, Imricor Medical Systems, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Mayo Clinic US, Medtronic Plc, MRI Interventions, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biotronik Se & Co.KG, Sorin Group

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. KEY BENEFITS

1.2. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.3. KEY PLAYERS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top player positioning

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA)

3.3.1.2. Technologically advanced implantable defibrillators

3.3.1.3. Presence of high unmet medical needs

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Limited insurance coverage

3.3.2.2. Presence of alternative mode of treatment

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging economies

CHAPTER 4 IMPLANTABLE DEFIBRILLATORS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Key market trends

4.1.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.1.3. Market size and forecast

4.2. SUBCUTANEOUS IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERTER DEFIBRILLATORS (S-ICDS)

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. TRANSVENOUS IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERTER-DEFIBRILLATOR (T-ICDS)

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

4.4. CARDIAC RESYNCHRONIZATION THERAPY DEFIBRILLATOR (CRT-D)

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast

