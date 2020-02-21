Infant Formula Foods Market 2019 Primary Research, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Infant Formula Foods Market” Report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

This report studies the infant formula foods market, and infant formula foods mainly include infant formula powder and infant complementary foods.

The Infant Formula Foods industry concentration is not high. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China.

The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Infant Formula Foods market will register a 9.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 53500 million by 2024, from US$ 31900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Infant Formula Foods business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

Infant Formula Powder

Infant Complementary Foods

Segmentation by application:

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

Danone

Abbott

Nestle

Mead Johnson Nutrition

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Yili

Biostime

Hipp Holding AG

Perrigo

Beingmate

Synutra

Fonterra

Wonderson

Meiji

Bellamy

Feihe

Yashili

Brightdairy

Arla

DGC

Wissun

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.

Westland Milk Products

Pinnacle

Holle baby food GmbH

To study and analyze the global Infant Formula Foods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Infant Formula Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Infant Formula Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Infant Formula Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Infant Formula Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Infant Formula Foods by Players

Chapter Four: Infant Formula Foods by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Infant Formula Foods Market Forecast

