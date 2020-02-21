Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market 2019-2025

The latest report on “Optical Coherence Tomography Market (Device Type – Handheld OCT Devices, Tabletop OCT Devices, Catheter-based OCT Devices, and Doppler OCT Devices; Application – Dermatology, Cardiovascular, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dentistry, and Cancer Detection; Technology – Spatially Encoded Frequency-domain Optical Coherence Tomography, Frequency-domain Optical Coherence Tomography, and Time-domain Optical Coherence Tomography): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global optical coherence tomography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13460

The rising occurrence of ocular diseases is the major driver driving the growth of the optical coherence tomography market across the globe. Furthermore, growing applications in dermatology, oncology, cardiology, and other diseases are the other key factors for the growth of the global market. Besides, the wide use of the optical coherence tomography market in drug discovery also boosts the growth of the market. Also, the technological benefits of optical coherence tomography such as the ability to visualize in-depth structures of the eye, surface tissue, and vascular systems play a vital role in the growth of the market. However, lack of proper medical reimbursement and insufficient clinical data may hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements create an opportunity for the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in the next few years.

In terms of region, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among all regions, North America holds the maximum market share and is expected to dominate the global optical coherence tomography market. This is primarily due to the increase in the geriatric population in the region. This huge geriatric population also faces various ophthalmologic problems such as age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy, amongst others.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the optical coherence tomography market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare sector and the increasing number of advanced treatment facilities in the region. On the other side, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing research and development activities and the increasing number of diabetic retinopathy and other eye diseases. Furthermore, the existence of growth opportunities in countries such as India, China, Korea, Malaysia and other countries of South Asia are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global optical coherence tomography market covers segments such as device type, application, and technology. On the basis of device type, the sub-markets include handheld OCT devices, tabletop OCT devices, catheter-based OCT devices, and doppler OCT devices. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include dermatology, cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, dentistry, and cancer detection. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include spatially encoded frequency-domain optical coherence tomography, frequency-domain optical coherence tomography, and time-domain optical coherence tomography.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-optical-coherence-tomography-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Agfa Healthcare, Imalux Corporation, Thorlabs Inc., OPTOPOL Technology S.A, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Novacam Technologies Inc., Optovue, and Michelson Diagnostics Ltd.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the optical coherence tomography.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.