Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

Intraoperative Neurophysiologic Monitoring (Ionm) Or Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Is A Technique To Reduce The Risk Of Neurological Deficits After Operations That Involve The Nervous System. Ionm Has Evolved In The Last Two Decades; It Utilizes Recordings Of Electrical Potentials From The Nervous System During Surgical Procedures. The Use Of Neuromonitoring Offers An Opportunity To Detect Injuries Before They Become So Severe That They Cause Deficits After The Operation. Therefore, With The Introduction Of Ionm, The Risk Of Debilitating Deficits Such As Muscle Weakness, Paralysis, Hearing Loss, And Other Loss Of Normal Body Functions Are Reduced.

Ageing Population, Increase In The Number Of Surgical Procedures, Increased Awareness Regarding Benefits Of Ionm In Developed Regions, And Risk Management Through Ionm During Complex Surgeries Drive The Market. However, Low Awareness Of Ionm In Developing Nations And Dearth Of Skilled Professionals Hamper The Growth. Conversely, Applications Of Ionm In Different Surgeries And Growth Opportunities In The Emerging Economies Of The Asia-Pacific And Lamea Regions Are Expected To Provide Several Opportunities For Market Growth During The Forecast Period.

The Report Segments The Market Based On Products & Services, Source Type, Application, Modality, End User, And Region. Based On Products & Services, The Market Is Segmented Into Systems, Accessories And Services. Based On Source Type, The Market Is Bifurcated Into Insourced And Outsourced Monitoring. The End-User Segment Is Categorized Into Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers (Ascs). Ionm Finds Its Application In Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, Ent Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, And Other Surgeries Related To The Central Or Peripheral Nervous System. Ionm Modalities Include Motor Evoked Potentials (Meps), Somatosensory Evoked Potentials (Sseps), Electroencephalography (Eeg), Electromyography (Emg), Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (Baeps) And Visual Evoked Potentials (Veps). Based On Region, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Uk, Spain, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, And Rest Of Lamea).

Key Players Operating In The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Include Medtronic Plc, Nuvasive, Inc., Computational Diagnostics, Inc., Specialtycare, Natus Medical Incorporated., Intranerve, Llc, Inomed Medizintechnik Gmbh, Accuratemonitoring Llc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, And Day One Medical, Llc.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Competitive intelligence of companies and their strategies

3.3. PLAYER POSITIONING, 2015

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growing geriatric population

3.4.1.2. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders

3.4.1.3. Applications of IONM in different surgeries

3.4.1.4. Risk management through IONM during complex surgeries

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Low awareness of IONM in developing nations

3.4.2.2. Dearth of skilled professionals

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increasing medical tourism

3.4.3.2. Growth opportunities in the emerging economies

3.4.4. Impact analysis

3.5. CLINICAL TRIALS

3.6. REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO IN U.S.

