Intravascular Ultrasound Systems Market Expected to Dominate Worldwide by 2026

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) is an imaging method with which we can visualize a coronary artery from the inside out. Intravascular Ultrasound Systems are usually designed in such a way that the individual can have a complete view of the coronary artery blockade using a catheter which is attached to an ultrasound probe at one end and the other end is attached to a computerized ultrasound equipment.

The inside out view helps to find out the sent sizing, fixation, and in confirmation that the stent implanted are appropriately placed with full expansion of the stent, which fits tightly round around vessel wall. By this the cardiologist sense that the information acquired by the IVUS medium can a make a huge different in knowing how well the patients are treated and can obtain accuracy about the stent placement with reduced complications.

Now a days the IVUS diagnostic procedure is majorly used in coronary interventions where it determines and provides the qualitative information about the composition of the plaques and its echogenicity strategies. IVUS demonstrates the consistency of the plaque (soft, fibrous, calcific or mixed) and its differentiation from thrombus.

IVUS instrumentation overview:

The Intravascular Ultrasound is designed with two major components i.e.

Catheter with a miniaturized transducer at its tip

Console containing the electronics necessary to reconstruct the image

The imagining is captured by the frequency of the ultrasound which varies type of vessels which is to be scanned.

Often used frequency is 20 MHz

Vascular imagining for a medium sized vessel is 12.5 – 50 MHz

Vascular imagining for a large vessel such a aorta is 12.5 – 20 MHz

Smaller vessels require high frequency of probes within a range of 30-40 MHz

Two types of catheter systems are, one with an end-hole which are delivered over the guide wire, and those which do not have an end-hole and are introduced directly through the sheath.

The transducer design have been approached into two basic ways, i.e.

Phased-array

Mechanical type

In the phased-array systems, there are multiple transducer elements (32-64) which are in arranged in an array are activated sequentially to generate the image.

Mechanical probes rotates an electric transducer at 1800 rpm, which has the capacity to produce 30 images per second.

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is drastic Increase in the number percutaneous coronary interventions and number of stent procedures. Major Lot of population now a days prefer less invasive procedures, the technological advancements in image guided therapeutic treatment and growing incidence of cardiovascular disease led to the increase in the intravascular ultrasound systems market.

The drawback for the IVUS is the high cost, lack of uniform reimbursement and threat from optical coherence tomography.

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems Market: Segmentation

The global market for intravascular ultrasound systems are broadly classified on the basis of product type, applications and end user.

Based on product type, the intravascular ultrasound systems market has been segmented as follows:

IVUS consoles Integrated Consoles Cart version Consoles

IVUS catheters Mechanical/Rotatory Catheters Static Electric/ Phased Array Catheters

Accessories Pullback devices Guide wires Introducer Sheaths



Based on application type, the intravascular ultrasound systems market has been segmented as follows:

IVUS coronary diagnostic market

IVUS coronary intervention market

IVUS coronary research market

IVUS non-coronary /peripheral applications market

Based on end user, theintravascular ultrasound systems market has been segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Cancer Institute

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems Market: Overview

The global Intravascular Ultrasound Systems market is expected to expand at healthy CAGR owing to increasing adoption of the products across the world. Among end users, hospital end user segment is expected to account for maximum share due to requirement of advanced healthcare infrastructure and low cost.

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global intravenous ultrasound systems market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Among all the regions, North America will continue to lead the global market for intravenous ultrasound systems due to high purchasing power. Asia- Pacific is expected to account for second largest share in global market primarily due to increasing number of cardiac surgeries. Regional overview can be a directly proportional to the population.

Intravascular Ultrasound Systems: Key Players

Key players operating in the global intravenous ultrasound systems market are Volcano Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Infra ReDx Inc, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Silicon Valley Medical Instruments Inc, and Avinger Inc.