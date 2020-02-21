Key Reasons Why Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Foretold to Expand at a CAGR of 6.6%

Researchmoz added latest report “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Overview



The report on the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market offers in-depth insights into the key growth dynamics, notable trends and opportunities, recent technological advances, reimbursement scenario, and the competitive landscape. It offers a critical evaluation of the presence of key market players in various regions by charting an intuitive intensity map and analyzes the regional and country-wide factors affecting the demand. The research presents an attractive analysis of key segments pertaining to product type, end user, and application types, which helps participants gain a reliable insight into overall market trajectory over the forecast period of 2017–2022. The findings are helpful in identifying imminent investment pockets in various regions and will greatly facilitate market players in designing robust strategies for their growth.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=177973

The global magnetic resonance imaging market’s estimated worth is pegged at US$6,611.0 Mn by 2017 end. Rising at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2017 – 2022, the market is expected to generate a revenue of US$9,120.8 Mn by the end of the 2022.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Dynamics

The report offers a detailed dynamics of the global magnetic resonance imaging market during 2017–2022. It offers a detailed assessment of various regional and global factors impacting the demand for magnetic resonance imaging during the forecast period. The analysis assesses the prevailing business framework in various regions and highlights factors that shape the strategies of players in these regions.

The demand for MRI modality is driven by the adoption of non-invasive diagnostic techniques for the identification of various diseases and disorders, including chronic ones. The rise in geriatric population and the growing incidence of neurological disorders in a number of developing and developed countries is a notable trend stoking the demand for MRI. The growing use of this modality for neurosurgical planning and better visualization of anatomical structures of brain are key factors accentuating the market. The depleting reserves of helium gas used for cooling semiconductor magnets in MRI machines is a worldwide concern likely to negatively impact the growth of the market to some extent. Nevertheless, several cryogen are acting as promising substitutes to overcome this constraint. Furthermore, the advent of advanced scanning technology will expectedly improve the lesion visualization and offer better spectral resolutions.

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Segmentation

The study takes a closer look the share and size of various segments highlighting the factors expected to drive the prominent ones during the forecast period. The study also offers a detailed comparison of their revenue and share by charting year-over-year (YoY) growth during the historical period of 2012–2017.

The research segments the overall magnetic resonance imaging market on the basis of product type, end user, application type, strength type, and region.

On the basis of product type, the report further segments the market into less than 0.5T MRI, 1.5 T MRI, 3T MRI, and others. Of these, the 1.5 T MRI is expected to be the leading segment throughout the assessment timeline.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/medical-imaging-equipment-market-x-ray-ultrasound-computed-tomography-ct-magnetic-resonance-imaging-mri-and-nuclear-imaging-equipment-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2013-2019-report.html/toc

Based on end user, the report segments the market into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic imaging centers. On the basis of application type, the study further segments the market into orthopedic, spine, neurology, cardiovascular, head and neck, abdominal and prostate, and others.

On the basis of strength type, the report divides the market into low-field MRI, mid-field MRI, and high-field MRI. Based on geography, the report segments the market into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. Of these, North America is set to dominate the global market throughout the forecast timeline.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers an extensive profile of various players, takes a closer look at their major offerings, and highlights key strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Leading companies profiled in the report are Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Esaote SpA, Hitachi Medical Systems, Neusoft Corporation, and Xingaoyi.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/