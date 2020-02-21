Laser Trabeculoplasty Market – Increasing Prevalence of Glaucoma is a Major Factor that is Driving the Market

Laser trabeculoplasty is a technique used for the intervention of open-angle glaucoma in patients who are unable to use medication, or in certain conditions such as pseudoexfoliation or pigmentary glaucoma. Laser trabeculoplasty is done to control intraocular pressure (IOP) in the eyes of glaucoma patients, who are awaiting filtering surgery. Complete glaucoma evaluation is done by the physician prior to recommending trabeculoplasty. The evaluation includes gonioscopy, intraocular pressure measurement, optic nerve examination, and central corneal pachymetry. A shift from usage of regular laser treatment procedure to selective laser trabeculoplasty procedure has been observed for the treatment of glaucoma, as the procedure creates minimal heat damage to adjacent tissue.

Increasing prevalence of glaucoma is a major factor that is driving the laser trabeculoplasty market. Other factors anticipated to drive the market include rise in geriatric population, preference for laser techniques leading to minimal heat damage to adjacent tissue, increasing number of domestic and global players entering the market with new products and techniques leading to increase in funding for R&D of surgical procedures. However, other surgical techniques and devices employed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) such as non-penetrating glaucoma surgery, canaloplasty, trabecular bypass devices, suprachoroidal shunts, and other novel devices are projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global laser trabeculoplastys market can be classified on the basis of treatment type, glaucoma type, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market can be segmented into argon laser trabeculoplasty and selective laser trabeculoplasty. In terms of glaucoma type, the global laser trabeculoplastys market can be segmented into open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, congenital glaucoma, normal-tension glaucoma, and others. The open-angle glaucoma segment is projected to account for a prominent share of the global laser trabeculoplasty market during the forecast period due to increase in certain medical problems due to previous eye surgery. Rising demand for first-line therapy for treatment of open-angle glaucoma and other types of glaucoma, especially in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India, is also likely to boost the laser trabeculoplasty market. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, eye research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmology clinics.

